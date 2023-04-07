Huge changes in IPL 2023 points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after KKR bulldoze RCB; Varun zooms to 2nd spot

Kolkata Knight Riders bounced back from their opening defeat of IPL 2023, to thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs in Match 9, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Thursday. Chasing a target of 205 runs, RCB were destroyed by KKR's bowlers and were bowled out for 123 in 17.4 overs. Varun Chakravarthy was in destructive form for KKR and took four wickets, with Suyash Sharma bagging three. Meanwhile, veteran Sunil Narine scalped two dismissals. Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakravarthy celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss Royal Challengers Bangalore's Akash Deep.(AP)

Initially, KKR posted 204/7 in 20 overs, courtesy of some fine batting from Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rinku Singh. Opener Gurbaz slammed 57 off 44 balls, including six fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Shardul clobbered 68 runs off 29 balls, packed with nine fours and three sixes. Rinku also made a crucial contribution of 46 runs off 33 balls, clattering two fours and three maximums. In a rather poor outing for RCB's bowlers, David Willey and Karsn Sharma took two wickets each.

IPL 2023 points table after KKR vs RCB match

IPL 2023: GT are on top of the points table.

Gujarat Titans are currently on top of the table with four points from two matches. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are second with the same number of points but a lower net run rate. After their win, KKR have climbed to third position with two points from two games, followed by Rajasthan Royals in fourth with two points from two matches.

Lucknow Super Giants are fifth, Chennai Super Kings are sixth, followed by RCB in seventh. These three teams have the same amount of points, with net run rate being the only difference. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are eighth, followed by Mumbai Indians in ninth and SunRisers Hyderabad bottom of the table.

Orange Cap list after KKR vs RCB match in IPL 2023

CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad leads the Orange Cap race.

CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad currently leads the Orange Cap race with 149 runs in two matches, followed by Kyle Mayers in second position with 126 runs in two fixtures. Shikhar Dhawan (126) is third, followed by Virat Kohli (103) in fourth place and Sanju Samson (97) in fifth.

Purple Cap list after KKR vs RCB match in IPL 2023

LSG's Mark Wood leads the Purple Cap race.

LSG's Mark Wood is on top of the Purple Cap race with eight wickets. Meanwhile, Chakravarthy's four-wicket haul vs RCB has seen him climb to second position with five scalps, followed by Rashid Khan (5) in third, Ravi Bishnoi (5) in fourth and Nathan Ellis (5) in fifth position.

