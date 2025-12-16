KKR break the bank for Cameron Green

New Delhi: IPL mini auction buzz has started and right in the first leg of auction, 26-year-old Australia all-rounder Cameron Green triggered one of the biggest bidding wars of the 2026 mini auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, eventually making him the third most expensive player in IPL auction history. It also made him the most expensive overseas player ever. File picture of Australia allrounder Cameron Green, who became the most expensive player ever in the Indian Premier League at ₹ 25.20 crore on Tuesday. (AP)

Green entered the auction with a base price of ₹2 crore and it took no time for the bidding to heat up. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) led the early charge, aggressively pushing the price past the ₹10-crore mark within minutes, reflecting Green’s premium value in the T20 market. Rajasthan Royals bowed out at ₹13.40 crore, after which Chennai Super Kings (CSK) entered the fray, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest with KKR.

An intense brawl followed. The bidding battle between CSK and KKR saw the price surge further, crossing the ₹15-crore mark, underlining Green’s elite status and the strategic importance franchises place on multi-dimensional players. After persistent bidding, CSK chose to step back, leaving KKR with the winning bid.

The final price was a staggering ₹25.20 crore. This acquisition reinforces KKR’s intent to strengthen their allrounder department with a proven international performer ahead of the 2026 season.His ability to bat in the top or middle order, bowl crucial overs at pace, and provide exceptional athleticism in the field makes him a valuable long-term asset.

KKR’s former coach Brendon McCullum, the current England coach, highlighted Green’s versatility, noting, “He can turn a game with either bat or ball and offers tactical options that are rare in this format.”

Indian cricket experts also emphasised the long-term value, pointing out that at 26, he combines peak athleticism with international experience, making him a franchise asset for years to come. Speaking to Cricbuzz, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle added: “At 26, Green is hitting his peak. This isn’t just about one season, KKR is investing in a player who can be a match-winner and a franchise cornerstone for years to come.”

Green’s past performances further justify the duel. He has already proven his worth in IPL with impactful seasons. Playing across two seasons with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he featued in 29 matches, scoring 612 runs at an average of 28.19 with a strike rate of 133.5, including one century and three fifties. He also picked up 17 wickets at an economy of 7.8, showcasing his ability to contribute as a genuine all-rounder. Beyond numbers, Green’s fielding has been consistently sharp, with 11 catches in the same span, underlining his value as a complete T20 package.

As per IPL auction regulations for overseas players, only ₹18 crore will be paid to the player, and the remaining amount above the player salary cap will be credited to BCCI.

Even so, Green’s deal will stand out as one of the defining moments of the mini auction. Whether he lives up to the enormous expectations remains to be seen, but one thing is certain, the player’s move to KKR has already reshaped the narrative of IPL 2026 and all eyes will be on him when the season gets underway.