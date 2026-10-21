Australia crumble to 99 all out, face follow-on for only third time this century

This was also Australia’s fourth-lowest innings total against South Africa, their third-lowest this century and their third-lowest on South African soil.

This was the third time in the last decade that Australia had been bowled out for a sub-100 total, after the 2023 Nagpur Test against India (91) and the 2016 Hobart Test against South Africa (85).

Marco Jansen picked up a five-wicket haul as Australia’s batters failed miserably, crashing to 99 all out in reply to South Africa’s first-innings total of 425/9 declared on the fourth day of the second Test at St George’s Park on Wednesday.

The tall left-arm pacer, whose quickfire 85 swung the momentum South Africa’s way on Day 3, struck with his very first ball of the innings, dismissing nightwatchman Scott Boland caught behind in the second over of the day before getting rid of Travis Head four overs later.

The visitors lost three wickets in the opening hour on Day 4 before Jansen handed the hosts a further advantage in his second spell leading up to lunch. He struck twice in the space of three balls to dismiss Australia’s hero of Durban, Matt Renshaw, for 12 and Alex Carey for a second-ball duck. Both were undone by his extra bounce.

Jansen completed his five-wicket haul with the dismissal of Beau Webster as Australia’s innings unravelled.

Steve Smith waged a lone battle, bringing his idiosyncrasies to the crease as he looked to counter the brilliance of Jansen and Kagiso Rabada. He top-scored for Australia (28 despite concerns over a neck injury, for which he needed treatment twice during the innings, before being bowled by Wiaan Mulder.

With a first-innings lead of 326 runs, South Africa enforced the follow-on despite fast bowler Anrich Nortje being out of action with a groin injury. The 326-run lead was the third-highest first-innings lead taken by South Africa in a Test against Australia. South Africa had won on the previous three occasions when they established a bigger lead.

This was only the third time this century that the follow-on had been enforced against Australia after the SCG Test against India in the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, in a rain-marred draw, and at Trent Bridge during the 2005 Ashes, where Australia suffered a three-wicket defeat.

South Africa, the reigning World Test Championship champions, lost the series opener at Kingsmead earlier this month by 214 runs.