India to open Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup campaign against West Indies

Dubai, Oct 21 (PTI) India will begin their ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup title defence against the West Indies in Kathmandu on January 22. India won the 2025 Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup. (ICC)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the U19 Women's T20 World Cup, which will be played in Bangladesh and Nepal from January 21 to February 6.

The third edition of the tournament will feature four groups of four teams each, with matches scheduled across venues in Chattogram, Sylhet and Kathmandu.

Two-time champions India have been clubbed alongside co-hosts Nepal, West Indies and Ireland in Group A.

Co-hosts Bangladesh and UAE will play the tournament opener on January 21 while Australia, the runners-up at the previous edition, take on Nigeria in Sylhet on the same day.

In Kathmandu, Sri Lanka will play Scotland at Upper Mulpani International Cricket Ground, followed by England against the USA.

Nepal will open their campaign against Ireland on January 22. New Zealand will face Samoa and South Africa will take on Pakistan in Chattogram on the same day.