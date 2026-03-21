‘Hardik se puchhna padega’: Suryakumar Yadav leaves it to MI hierarchy as ‘annoying’ Tilak Varma presses No. 3 question

That subtext surfaced when the host asked Surya if there was something about Tilak that the world did not know. His answer was instant: “Tilak is very irritating and annoying.” It was the sort of mock complaint that only works when there is obvious comfort underneath it. Then came the sharper line. Tilak Varma then turned to Surya and asked, “Pahle ye batao 3 no ja raha hu ya nahi main?” (First, tell me if I will be batting at number three or not) Surya’s reply, “Pata nahi, ab IPL me main to nahi hu captain, I think tujhe Hardik se puchhna padega” (I don’t know. I am no longer your captain in the IPL. I think you will have to ask Hardik), gave the clip its punch, because the joke was rooted in a genuine role discussion rather than random banter.

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma’s latest Star Sports interaction on Superstars Mastimania stood out because it didn't feel staged. The humour was easy, the timing was natural, and the exchange carried the kind of familiarity that only comes from shared dressing rooms and a well-established equation between two players. On the face of it, it was a fun segment. But the reason it landed so well was that it also touched a live cricketing thread that has followed the pair in recent times.

Why Tilak’s No. 3 question carried real meaning The batting-position reference is important here. Under Suryakumar’s captaincy in India’s T20I side, Tilak had previously asked for the No. 3 role during the South Africa series in November 2024. Surya later revealed that Tilak had come to him seeking the spot so he could express himself more freely. Tilak then made a hundred in that position, and Surya publicly backed him afterwards, saying he had asked for the role, delivered in it and earned it.

That is what gives the banter its real edge. Surya has already been the captain backing Tilak in India colours, but in the Mumbai Indians setup, he is not the man taking that call. Hardik Pandya remains MI’s captain, which makes Surya’s response funny without being hollow. The line works because it reflects the franchise's actual hierarchy.

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There is also recent context from India’s T20 World Cup campaign, where Suryakumar defended Tilak’s role and made it clear that team instructions sometimes shape how he bats, even when he is naturally suited to more freedom. So Tilak’s question in the Star Sports clip did not come out of nowhere. It felt like an inside joke built around a cricketing conversation both players have already had.

That is why the exchange worked. One line gave the audience laughter, the other gave it context, and together they offered a neat glimpse into the bond between two players whose on-field roles and off-field comfort now feed into each other so naturally.