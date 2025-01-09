Bumrah consults New Zealand surgeon after Sydney injury; Champions Trophy participation subject to medical clearance

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee could likely be in for a major headache when they gather on the weekend to pick India's 15-member squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy as Jasprit Bumrah's participation hangs in the balance. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, while Bumrah is likely to be named in the provisional squad for the ICC tournament, he will only play if "pain-free after returning to bowling." India�s captain Jasprit Bumrah stretches before the start of day three of the fifth cricket test match between Australia and India at The SCG in Sydney on January 5, 2025. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)(AFP)

The 31-year-old suffered back spasms during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Test series in Australia and was rushed to the hospital from the stadium in Sydney for scans. While BCCI's medical team has yet to make an official statement on the grade of the injury, HT reported that Bumrah has consulted New Zealand orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Rowan Schouten, who operated back in 2023, where he had incurred a back injury.

"The surgeon is in touch with BCCI’s medical team and the selectors are expected to be informed," read the report.

Will Bumrah make the Champions Trophy squad?

It was reported that the India star will be rested for the white-ball home series against England, which begins on January 22, where the home team will play five T20Is and three ODI matches, before leaving for Dubai for the Champions Trophy.

Hindustan Times added that while Bumrah will be picked in the provisional squad for the Champions Trophy, which has to be submitted latest by January 12 according to the ICC rule, his participation will be subject to getting a medical clearance.

It will hence be interesting to see how the selectors stack up the bowling unit with eyes on Mohammed Shami's international return. The veteran bowler returned to competitive action in October last year after spending a year on the sidelines owing to an injury incurred during the 2023 ODI World Cup.