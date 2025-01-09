Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bumrah consults New Zealand surgeon after Sydney injury; Champions Trophy participation subject to medical clearance

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 09, 2025 07:22 AM IST

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be named in the provisional squad for the ICC tournament, but will only play if "pain-free after returning to bowling."

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee could likely be in for a major headache when they gather on the weekend to pick India's 15-member squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy as Jasprit Bumrah's participation hangs in the balance. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, while Bumrah is likely to be named in the provisional squad for the ICC tournament, he will only play if "pain-free after returning to bowling."

India�s captain Jasprit Bumrah stretches before the start of day three of the fifth cricket test match between Australia and India at The SCG in Sydney on January 5, 2025. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)(AFP)
India�s captain Jasprit Bumrah stretches before the start of day three of the fifth cricket test match between Australia and India at The SCG in Sydney on January 5, 2025. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)(AFP)

The 31-year-old suffered back spasms during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Test series in Australia and was rushed to the hospital from the stadium in Sydney for scans. While BCCI's medical team has yet to make an official statement on the grade of the injury, HT reported that Bumrah has consulted New Zealand orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Rowan Schouten, who operated back in 2023, where he had incurred a back injury.

"The surgeon is in touch with BCCI’s medical team and the selectors are expected to be informed," read the report.

Will Bumrah make the Champions Trophy squad?

It was reported that the India star will be rested for the white-ball home series against England, which begins on January 22, where the home team will play five T20Is and three ODI matches, before leaving for Dubai for the Champions Trophy.

Hindustan Times added that while Bumrah will be picked in the provisional squad for the Champions Trophy, which has to be submitted latest by January 12 according to the ICC rule, his participation will be subject to getting a medical clearance.

It will hence be interesting to see how the selectors stack up the bowling unit with eyes on Mohammed Shami's international return. The veteran bowler returned to competitive action in October last year after spending a year on the sidelines owing to an injury incurred during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On