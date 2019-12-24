Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan comebacks add spice to Ranji contests

cricket

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 23:26 IST

Under normal circumstances, a Gujarat versus Kerala game will evoke little interest but the presence of Jasprit Bumrah for Wednesday’s Ranji Trophy encounter in Surat means it will be keenly followed by Indian cricket fans.

Bumrah is making a return after a long injury lay-off due to stress fracture of the lower back. The controversy over conducting his fitness test, after the National Cricket Academy declined to take responsibility as he had not approached the academy for treatment, has added to the level of interest around his return.

Last week, Bumrah bowled full tilt at an India training session ahead of the second ODI against West Indies in Visakhapatnam. However, there’s no better way to test a player’s fitness than in a match. After being picked in India’s limited-overs team, the ace pace bowler will be looking to clear all fitness doubts when he leads Gujarat’s attack.

Among those in attendance to monitor Bumrah’s performance will be chief selector MSK Prasad. The Gujarat bowler, who has been out of action since September, was on Monday named in the India squad for the home T20s and ODIs against Sri Lanka and Australia, respectively. He last played for India in the Test series in the West Indies.

The focus will be on his contest with Kerala’s batting star, Sanju Samson, who is part of India’s T20 squad. The attacking batsman has warmed up for the contest with a hundred in Kerala’s last game against Bengal.

Another India cricketer looking to make an impression on injury comeback is Shikhar Dhawan, who will open the batting for hosts Delhi against Hyderabad. Picked in the India team for the twin series at home, the left-handed batsman is under pressure to prove his form after KL Rahul excelled as opener against West Indies in Dhawan’s absence after suffering a deep gash on the knee.

Delhi, who conceded the first innings lead against Kerala in the opening game and lost the next to Andhra, will also be bolstered by the presence of in-form pacer Ishant Sharma.

In the Ranji Trophy encounter at the Wankhede Stadium, Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw will be the star attractions in Mumbai’s match against Railways. After serving a suspension for a failed dope test, Shaw began his comeback with a bang, hammering a scintillating double century (202 off 179 balls) against Baroda. The Mumbai pace attack will be led by Shardul Thakur, who played a starring role in India’s ODI series win against West Indies. He will love the green track on offer for the match.

Also, looking to make a statement will be skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who has been ignored by the selectors again. Yadav has been in prolific form in the shorter formats and scored a century in the opening Ranji game against Baroda. A place in the India A team for the New Zealand tour will be small consolation for the dashing batsman.

With Kedar Jadhav going through a lean patch, Yadav had hoped to break into the one-day team. “It’s a little difficult because at the back of my mind, I keep thinking I’ve got to play for India. However, at the end, I have to stay in the present,” Yadav said on the eve of the match.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh criticised Yadav’s exclusion, questioning the selection criterion. “I keep wondering what’s wrong @surya_14kumar hv done? Apart from scoring runs like others who keep getting picked for Team india india/A india /B why different rules for different players???,” Harbhajan tweeted.

Yadav is seeking motivation from all the support he is getting. “I’m really happy that when I meet people off the field, they tell me they’re thinking about me. It’s a really positive sign and that motivates me as well.

“You’ve got to follow your process, you just can’t think of going there. If you do the small things right, which I’ve been doing lately, that (national team selection) will automatically come,” added the Mumbai skipper, who has scored 4,920 runs in 73 first class matches and 2,311 runs in 88 List A games.

His best chance now lies in proving himself in the India A match in New Zealand.

“The New Zealand series is in my mind but keeping that aside, currently my full focus is on this (Ranji) game, which is more important.”