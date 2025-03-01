Karun Nair's ice-cold celebration after century in Ranji Trophy final labelled message to 'BCCI selectors'

Karun Nair delivered yet another statement knock in the Ranji Trophy final, smashing a sublime century for Vidarbha against Kerala. However, it was his celebration that became the talk of the town, sparking speculation over whether it was a pointed message to the Indian selectors. Karun Nair celebrating his century in the Ranji Trophy final(JioHotstar)

Facing his home state Kerala, Nair played with remarkable poise, reaching his hundred off 184 balls. His innings, featuring seven boundaries and two sixes, was instrumental in pushing Vidarbha to 249/4 at Stumps, extending their lead to 286 runs after Kerala’s first-innings total of 342.

This century marked his ninth ton of the season, and after reaching the three-figure mark, he did the nine fingers-gesture towards the dressing room.

Nair’s dominant run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy already turned heads last month. He topped the tournament charts with 779 runs in just eight innings, boasting an astonishing average of 389.50 and a blistering strike rate of 124.04.

With five centuries and a fifty, his form was undeniable, and while chief selector Ajit Agarkar acknowledged that Nair’s performances had been discussed during the Champions Trophy squad selection, he hinted at the challenges of fitting him into the current setup.

However, Agarkar did suggest that Nair remains in contention should injuries or loss of form open a door.

Nair's struggles

For Nair, the frustration of being sidelined despite consistent domestic heroics is not new. His international career began with a flourish in 2016 when he became only the second Indian, after Virender Sehwag, to register a triple century in Test cricket.

But an inconsistent run in his next three Tests saw him fall out of favor. He has played just six Tests, amassing 374 runs at an impressive average of 62.33, alongside two ODI appearances where he managed 46 runs.

With every passing season, Nair has continued to pile on runs, making an increasingly compelling case for a recall. His latest century has only reignited conversations around his potential return to the Indian team. India will return to the longest format in July when the side tours England for a five-match series; the ongoing Ranji Trophy final is the last red-ball domestic match before the series.