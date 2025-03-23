KKR decide to play all IPL 2025 home matches at Eden Gardens despite security concerns: Report

According to a report by The Telegraph, Kolkata Knight Riders have decided to play all their home matches at Eden Gardens in IPL 2025, and not at any other venue. KKR’s decision comes after recently a senior official of the Cricket Association of Bengal was quoted as saying that the match between LSG and KKR, scheduled for April 6, will be moved to Guwahati due to security concerns as the match is on the same day as Ram Navami celebrations. Kolkata Knight Riders' fans cheer for their team.(AP)

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police clarified the issue and stated on social media, “Certain misleading posts are being circulated regarding the proposed rescheduling of the IPL match on 6th April. Kolkata Police remains firmly committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. All deployment decisions are made keeping public safety as the top priority.”

KKR's home venue dilemma

The Telegraph report states that KKR are not willing to play any of their home matches anywhere else, which has forced the IPL organisers to sort out an alternative date if the security issue remains.

A decision on the issue is expected to be reached next week. KKR faced RCB in the IPL 2025 opener in Kolkata on Saturday, but the defending champions lost by seven wickets.

Chasing 175, RCB cruised to 177/3 in 16.2 overs as Virat Kohli remained unbeaten with a half-century (59*). Meanwhile, initially KKR posted 174/8 in 20 overs as Ajinkya Rahane smacked 56 runs off 31 balls. For RCB’s bowling department, Krunal Pandya bagged three dismissals.

Speaking after the game, Player of the Match Krunal said, “When you play against so much crowd, I had to narrow down my focus. If I get hit I had to get hit off a good ball, glad that I could deliver. You have to go with the flow, how cricket is evolving. Batters have the skill-set to hit sixes consistently. You also have to up your game, have to make sure I bowl quicker.”

“Change of pace is associated with pacers but also I tried it. (on his bouncer) Now Jitesh knows what I will do, if it's a wide yorker or a bouncer, if you have something in your armoury, why not use it. (on playing for RCB) It's been amazing, when I got into the team, I realised how much madness there is. The crowd support you get, even in domestic cricket, there also people are chanting RCB. It's been 10 days since I have joined and it's been pretty good,” he added.