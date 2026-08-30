Knight Riders franchise's special act for Dwayne Bravo helps him script history in CPL

Dwayne Bravo’s legacy with the Trinbago Knight Riders has been given a permanent place in the franchise’s history after the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) side announced that his iconic No. 47 jersey will be retired. The decision, confirmed on Sunday, marks a first in the tournament's history, with Bravo becoming the first player to have his shirt number taken out of circulation. It is a fitting tribute to a cricketer whose career has been closely intertwined with both TKR and the CPL's growth. The Trinbago Knight Riders paid a special tribute to Dwayne Bravo (Trinbago Knight Riders)

The former West Indies all-rounder’s record in the competition underlines the scale of his contribution. He remains the CPL’s most successful player, having lifted the trophy five times during his playing career before adding another championship after moving into coaching with the Knight Riders.

During his 107 CPL appearances as a player, the two-time T20 World Cup winner took 129 wickets, making him the competition’s leading wicket-taker. His ability to deliver with both bat and ball, particularly in high-pressure moments, made him one of the defining figures of the tournament.

Also Read: 1,245 runs in one season, starred alongside Dhoni for India A; replaced Tendulkar, lost Test selection battle to Gambhir

Much of that success came in the colours of Trinbago, where Bravo became an integral part of a side that established itself as the dominant force in the CPL. His performances and leadership helped shape the franchise’s identity and contributed to its championship-winning era.

“Dwayne Bravo’s contribution to the Knight Riders and to the CPL is impossible to measure. Retiring No. 47 is our way of ensuring that his legacy will forever be a part of this franchise. There could be no more fitting player to become the first in CPL history to receive this honour,” Venky Mysore, CEO of the Knight Riders group, said in an official statement.

All you need to know The 47 shirt has now become inseparable from Bravo’s time with the Knight Riders. After ending his playing career in 2024, he did not sever his connection with the franchise. Instead, he moved into the role of head coach, taking on a new responsibility with the team he had represented for so long.

That transition allowed Bravo to continue contributing to TKR, this time from the dugout. His sixth CPL title came as a coach, adding another chapter to an already remarkable association with the tournament.

For a player who spent years defining matches in the middle, Bravo’s latest honour represents something different, a lasting recognition of his influence beyond individual performances. The retirement of No. 47 ensures that the number will remain permanently associated with his achievements, from his trophy-laden playing career to his emergence as a champion coach.