‘Kuch nhi badla. 2008 mein bhi…’: RCB face wrath of fans after leaking 107 runs in 10 overs as KKR go berserk at Eden

Ajinkya Rahane led Kolkata Knight Riders from the front with the bat in the season opener as he scored a blistering half-century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens. The visitors, who tasted early success in the first over by dismissing Quinton de Kock, faced the wrath of Rahane and Sunil Narine for the next nine overs in the innings. Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine shared a 103-run stand for the opening wicket against RCB.(REUTERS)

The defending champions were asked to bat first after Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first match of the season after a glittery opening ceremony.

De Kock failed to get going and was dismissed for just four by Josh Hazlewood in the first over, which brought Rahane in the middle. The newly appointed captain took a couple of deliveries to get used to the pitch, and after that, he just smashed the RCB bowlers all around with his clean shots. The out-of-favour Indian batter looked in imperious touch and reached his half-century off just 25 balls.

He didn't shy away from going the aerial way and even completed his half-century with a maximum. His onslaught from one end allowed Sunil Narine to get set as he looked a bit rusty at the start but got his groove back soon and smashed the RCB bowlers with his clinical striking.

At the end of 10 overs, RCB leaked 107 runs after picking a couple of wickets. They got the wicket of Sunil on the final ball of the 10th over to get a sigh of relief, but conceding over 100 runs already made things worse for them in the season opener.

The fans on social media trolled RCB for their underwhelming performance with the ball in the first half of the innings. KKR's imperious batting made fans recall the 2008 IPL opener where Brendon McCullum (158*) smashed the RCB bowlers all around the park.

Meanwhile, Narine was dismissed of 44 off 26 balls, which was laced with 5 fours and 3 sixes; he missed the half-century but set the stage for a big total in the big-ticket clash.

Injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar misses KKR clash

RCB missed the services of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was acquired for ₹10.75 crore, as they stated that the seasoned pacer sustained a minor injury on their social media account.

After winning the toss, RCB captain Rajat Patidar said during the time of the toss, "We have decided to bowl first, the pitch looks hard. It is amazing to lead RCB and a great opportunity to learn from the great players. We have made proper preparations for the last 10-15 days. I am confused with this impact player. We are going with three fast bowlers and two spinners."