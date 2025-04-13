'Let Ashwin sit out, then he will understand...': CSK spinner lambasted after flop show in IPL 2025

Former India batter Kris Srikkanth, who was a part of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad, feels Ravichandran Ashwin should be dropped from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing XI for the next IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). After suffering back-to-back defeats, the five-time champions are currently in the last spot in the points table. Ravichandran Ashwin's performance has left much to be desired(PTI)

Ruturaj Gaikwad got ruled out of IPL 2025 due to a hairline fracture on his elbow ahead of the match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, and MS Dhoni was confirmed as the stand-in captain. However, CSK were humbled at Chepauk as Ajinkya Rahane and co registered an emphatic eight-wicket win.

Ashwin has failed to get going in the ongoing 18th edition of the IPL. In the last match against KKR, Ashwin conceded 30 runs, failing to take a single wicket. Sunil Narine went after the former India spinner, but Ashwin had no answers. In six matches this season, Ashwin has taken five wickets.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kris Srikkanth said, "I thought we had a gun bowling line-up. I thought CSK would make it difficult for visiting teams in Chennai with their three world-class spinners. We all believed CSK would rely on their bowling attack to win matches after posting totals around 180 at home."

"That plan has completely gone south. Ashwin is bowling terribly. He's bowling very, very poorly. I'm unsure if Ashwin will be in the XI for the next game after bowling like this. If you ask me, he should be dropped," he added.

'Let Ashwin sit out'

The former India opening batter believes Ashwin will understand the value of his place in the playing XI once he is dropped. He also reckons Jadeja needs to step up as he has been performing poorly.

"I've always backed Ashwin. But now, I want him dropped. Let him sit out for a couple of matches - only then will he understand the value of his place. Only then will he come back stronger," Srikkanth said.

"Jadeja isn't at his peak. Ashwin is bowling terribly. I want him dropped. But I'm not sure if CSK will actually go through with it. LSG, their next opponents, have quite a few left-handers. It remains to be seen whether CSK will make a bold call and leave him out," he added.

CSK have been rigid in their plans throughout the tournament as Ashwin has continued to bowl inside the powerplay despite leaking runs in every match.

CSK have lost their last five matches, and the franchise is yet to chase a target of more than 180 since the 2021 edition of the IPL.