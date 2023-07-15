MLC 2023, Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom, Match 3 Live Score: Wayne Parnell-led SOR face Moises Henriques’ WAF

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Live Score Major League Cricket 2023: Seattle Orcas face Washington Freedom in Match 3 of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023, at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, on Saturday. Captained by South African Wayne Parnell, Seattle have some talented international cricketers in the guise of Shimron Hetmyar, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Quinton de Kock. Meanwhile, Moises Henriques-led Washington have an equally-able team, consisting of the likes of Marco Jansen, Adam milne, Ben Dwarshuis and Glenn Phillips. Both sides will be aiming to get their respective campaigns off on a winning start.

