Live

MLC 2023, Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom, Match 3 Live Score: Wayne Parnell-led SOR face Moises Henriques' WAF

Jul 15, 2023 05:19 AM IST
Major League Cricket 2023, Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom, 3rd Match Live: Follow live score and latest updates of SOR vs WAF cricket match in Dallas.

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Live Score Major League Cricket 2023: Seattle Orcas face Washington Freedom in Match 3 of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023, at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, on Saturday. Captained by South African Wayne Parnell, Seattle have some talented international cricketers in the guise of Shimron Hetmyar, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Quinton de Kock. Meanwhile, Moises Henriques-led Washington have an equally-able team, consisting of the likes of Marco Jansen, Adam milne, Ben Dwarshuis and Glenn Phillips. Both sides will be aiming to get their respective campaigns off on a winning start.

Follow all the updates here:

  Jul 15, 2023 05:19 AM IST

    Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Live Score MLC 2023: Hello and welcome everyone!

    Hello and welcome everyone to our live coverage of Match 3 of MLC 2023 as Seattle take on Washington in Dallas. Stay tuned folks!

Wayne Parnell moises henriques

cricket
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 05:19 AM IST

ByHT Sports Desk

