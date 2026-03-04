Marco Jansen's 27-ball fifty places him in elite list with Australia stalwart in T20 World Cup semifinal vs New Zealand

Marco Jansen sparked South Africa’s late surge with a fearless counterattack that swung momentum in their favour during the semifinal against New Zealand. Walking in with the innings in need of urgency, the left-hander unleashed a flurry of clean strikes, finishing unbeaten on 55 from just 30 deliveries. His assault lifted the Proteas to a total that looked far more competitive than it had a few overs earlier. In doing so, Jansen became only the second batter to score a fifty from No.7 or lower in a T20 World Cup knockout match, matching the feat achieved by Michael Hussey, whose 60 not out off 24 balls against Pakistan in the 2010 semifinal at Gros Islet remains one of the tournament’s most memorable cameos. Marco Jansen smashed a fifty in T20 World Cup semi-final. (PTI)

Jansen smashed his half-century off 27 balls on a pitch where the other Proteas batters were struggling to get going. He remained unbeaten till the end and made sure his team posted a respectable 169/8 in a high-stakes semifinal.

Meanwhile, he joined hands with Tristan Stubbs (29) when South Africa were half down in the chase and put things back on track with a 73-run stand, which is also the second highest for the 6th wicket or lower in a T20 World Cup knockout.

50-plus partnerships for 6th wicket or lower in T20 World Cup playoffs 81* - Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (AUS) vs PAK, Dubai, 2021 SF

73 - Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs (SA) vs NZ, Kolkata, 2026 SF

68* - Angelo Mathews, Kumar Sangakkara (SL) vs PAK, Lord’s, 2009 Final

68 - George Bailey, Pat Cummins (AUS) vs WI, Colombo RPS, 2012 SF

54* - Carlos Brathwaite, Marlon Samuels (WI) vs ENG, Kolkata, 2016 Final

53* - Michael Hussey, Mitchell Johnson (AUS) vs PAK, Gros Islet, 2010 SF

Meanwhile, spinners Rachin Ravindra and Cole McConchie took two wickets each before Tristan Stubbs and Jansen put on 73 to rescue the innings at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. McConchie struck first in the second over with his off-spin to send back Quinton De Kock for 10 and Ryan Rickelton next ball, but Dewald Brevis avoided the hat-trick. Pace bowler Matt Henry, who arrived back only on Tuesday night after going home for the birth of his child, took 2-34.