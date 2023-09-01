Matthew Hayden hands Team India chilling 'Rohit Sharma' reminder from 2021 ahead of IND vs PAK clash in Asia Cup

The Asia Cup 2023 is set to witness a blockbuster clash on Saturday as India squares off against Pakistan. This encounter marks the first time these arch-rivals are meeting in One Day Internationals (ODIs) since the 2019 World Cup, although they've crossed paths in T20s during the 2021 and 2022 World Cups and the 2022 Asia Cup over the last four years. Pakistan enter the match on a high, following their emphatic 238-run victory over Nepal, and they've headed straight to Kandy for this encounter, while India will be playing all their matches in Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma during a training session ahead of Asia Cup 2023 (L); Pakistan players celebrate during their Asia Cup 2023 opener against Nepal(AP/AFP)

One of the most intriguing aspects of this clash is the battle between India's star-studded batting lineup and Pakistan's formidable pace battery. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, the returning Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, and Shubman Gill will be pitted against some of the fiercest pacers in world cricket, including Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf. These matchups have been the subject of much discussion and anticipation; among the Pakistan bowlers, Shaheen Afridi stands out as a significant threat to India, given his track record and previous performances against the side.

As the cricketing world eagerly awaits this epic clash, former Australia opener Matthew Hayden discussed at length about some of the key points Indian batters might focus on, as they prepare for the Pakistan pacers. Hayden also had a word of caution for Rohit Sharma as the former reminded the Indian captain of his first-bal duck against Afridi in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

“India is playing against Pakistan’s pace trio. Well, I can tell you this is one of the spiciest competitions on the planet. We’ve got Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem. Three very different types of bowlers and unique bowlers which require unique plans from Team India. Firstly, the conditions here in Kandy tend to have quite a lot of bounce, so you’ve got to watch that out, especially Haris Rauf. He’ll want to really hustle in and hit the top of off stump,” Hayden told Star Sports' Game Plan.

“You’ve got to be conservative against Shaheen Afridi. Remember back to the World Cup more recently; Shaheen was able to take early wickets. We’ll never forget that ball that he bowled to captain Rohit Sharma, so a little bit of caution against Shaheen Afridi. If it's swinging, look to play out those first three overs,” he said.

Hayden predicts winner

The former Australia opener also predicted India to win the electrifying clash against Pakistan in Pallekele. Hayden insisted that India boast of a “classier” batting lineup, which will make a difference in the game.

"I think with Naseem, even though he will shape the ball, Pakistan can be in a position to advance forward with India managing to take them out of play by aggressive plays against someone like Naseem. Put him under pressure, feel like you are in front of the game. All in all, though, I think it’s going to be Team India that’s going to win. I think they’ve got a deeper, classier batting lineup, and I think they’ve got form on the board as well,” said Hayden.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON