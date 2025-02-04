‘Mind will be playing tricks’: Sachin Tendulkar's advice cited as Sanju Samson struggles against short ball

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is worried about Sanju Samson's form and his mode of dismissals in the five-match T20I series against England. The India wicketkeeper-batter was found out against quality short-pitch fast-bowling and lost his wicket in the same manner repeatedly. Sanju Samson scored 51 runs in five T20Is against England (AP)

Samson failed to get going in the entire series, scoring 51 runs in five matches. His scores in the series read 26,5,3,1 and 16. The 30-year-old could not counter the extreme pace of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse and Saqib Mahood.

In all five T20Is, Sanju Samson was unable to fend off deliveries bowled at his body, so he kept on holding out in the deep. Ashwin believes that the pattern can affect Sanju Samson's "mind."

"If Sanju keeps getting dismissed like this, as a batter, the mind will be playing tricks. It will force you to think the bowler is bowling a certain way, and I am getting dismissed like this, is the bowler bowling well or do I have a shortcoming?" Ashwin said on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat'.

"Will I be able to adapt? Once so many questions arise, then it becomes difficult,” added Ashwin, who has observed Samson closely as the duo played together for many years at Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ashwin cites Sachin Tendulkar's advice

Ravichandran Ashwin also cited Sachin Tendulkar's advice during the recently held Naman Awards, where the Master Blaster was conferred with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.

"Sachin Tendulkar also said during the (BCCI) awards function that (you must) do so many repetitions that you allow the subconscious mind to take over," said Ashwin.

“But if so much confusion comes over on the subconscious mind, then batting becomes a different ball game altogether," he added.

In the fifth and final T20I against England at Wankhede Stadium, Sanju Samson was hit by a Jofra Archer delivery. As a result, he will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks. Sanju Samson has fractured his index finger and will hence miss Kerala's Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Jammu and Kashmir.

Sanju Samson will start training after undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He is slated to return to competitive cricket in IPL 2025.