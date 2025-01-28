Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohammed Shami returns to India XI after 14 months; first T20I in more than 2 years

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 28, 2025 06:37 PM IST

Mohammed Shami is back. The pacer has been named in the playing XI for the third T20I against England in Rajkot. 

Mohammed Shami is back. After warming the bench in the first two T20Is against England, the speedster has been named in the playing XI for the third T20I at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Shami replaced Arshdeep Singh for the third game of the five-match series.

Mohammed Shami is back. The pacer has been named in the playing XI for the third T20I against England in Rajkot. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)(AP)
Mohammed Shami is back. The pacer has been named in the playing XI for the third T20I against England in Rajkot. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)(AP)

This marks Shami's return to international cricket after over a year. This is also his first T20I for India in more than two years. He last played a T20I for India in November 2022.

His last international match for India was the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia. Ahead of the third T20I against England, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirmed Shami is fit and there are no injury concerns.

He also stated that head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav have their plans ready, and everything is being done accordingly.

Everyone expected Shami to play the series opener at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata once he was named in the squad. However, he wasn't included in the team for the opening two T20Is in Kolkata and Chennai.

Shami part of the Champions Trophy squad

Shami is also a part of India's squad for the Champions Trophy, so the speedster must get a few overs under his belt.

The 34-year-old returned to competitive cricket last year after recovering from an ankle injury. He played for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

However, these domestic performances weren't enough for the selectors to pick him for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Coming back to the third T20I against England, India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India have a 2-0 lead in the five-match series and if the hosts win in Rajkot, they will gain an unassailable lead.

England have not made any changes to their playing XI from the second T20I while India made one change to their lineup.

Playing XIs:

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Dhruv Jurel, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy

England: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith(w), Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On