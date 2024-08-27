More agony for Pakistan as ICC slaps heavy punishment, docks six WTC points, imposes fines; Bangladesh too penalised

If the unexpected first-ever Test defeat to Bangladesh in Rawalpindi was not denting enough, Pakistan have now lost as many as six World Test Championship (WTC) points. The International Cricket Council (ICC) penalised the Shan Masood-led side for maintaining a slow over rate in the series opener. So were their opponents, Bangladesh, who registered a historic 10-wicket victory but lost three WTC points due to the same offence. Pakistan were docked six WTC points and 30 per cent of their match fees while Bangladesh lost three WTC points and 15 per cent for slow over rate.(AFP)

The ICC also fined Pakistani players 30 per cent of their match fee, while Bangladesh cricketers lost 15 per cent.

Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC Panel of Elite Match Referees imposed the sanction after Pakistan were ruled to be six overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, while Bangladesh were three overs short.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short.

Captains Shan Masood of Pakistan and Najmul Hossain Shanto of Bangladesh pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for formal hearings.

The docked points left Pakistan languishing at the bottom half of the WTC points table. With 16 points from six Tests and a PCT (percentage of points that decides the standings) of 35, they are currently at the 8th spot, only above the last-ranked West Indies. Bangladesh, on the other hand, is one spot above with a PCT of 35. The table is led by India, who have 74 points from 9 Tests and a PCT of 68.52.

Shakib Al Hasan punished

Meanwhile, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct in the Rawalpindi Test.

Shakib was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match.”

In addition to this, one demerit point was added to the disciplinary record of Shakib, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 33rd over of Pakistan’s second innings on Sunday, when Shakib threw the ball towards the batter in an inappropriate manner, the ball going over Mohammad Rizwan’s head to the wicketkeeper.

Shakib admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Madugalle, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Adrian Holdstock, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Rashid Riaz levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.