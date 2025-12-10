Days after remembering father's destroyed house, wife's blood cancer, NZ pacer rushed to hospital with nasty injury

New Zealand fast bowler Blair Tickner’s stop-start Test career suffered another painful interruption on Wednesday when he was stretchered from the Basin Reserve after a heavy fall left him with a serious shoulder injury. The 30-year-old had been the standout performer of the opening day of the second Test against the West Indies, taking 4 for 32 in his comeback match, before landing awkwardly while diving at fine leg. Medical staff attending Blair Tickner

Tickner remained motionless as medical staff rushed to him, stabilising his shoulder before lifting him onto a stretcher and escorting him to an ambulance. He was taken to hospital for further evaluation, abruptly ending what had been his most convincing day in Test cricket.

The injury was particularly cruel given the emotional weight Tickner has carried into the match. It came only days after he revealed the personal crises that have shaped—and repeatedly derailed—his career. His father’s house was destroyed in a cyclone shortly before his Test debut in 2023, and during his stint with Derbyshire in mid-2024, he learned, moments before a county match, that his wife Sarah had been diagnosed with leukaemia. With the ECB declining Derbyshire’s late request for a replacement, Tickner was forced to play the four-day fixture while shuttling between the ground and the hospital.

“Things are bigger than cricket,” he said earlier this week, speaking about that period. Sarah underwent chemotherapy in New Zealand while pregnant with the couple’s first child and is now in remission, continuing monthly treatment. “She’s a strong woman… it’s been a big ordeal for the family but we’re getting out the other side.”

Despite the turbulence, Tickner delivered a spell of exceptional quality on Wednesday, helping bowl the West Indies out for 205 after the visitors made a confident start at 66 for none. Working in tandem with debutant Michael Rae, who took 3 for 65, Tickner sparked a collapse that saw the tourists lose six wickets for 30 runs. New Zealand reached stumps on 24 without loss, with the match well poised before his injury cast a shadow over the day.

For the Black Caps, already missing Matt Henry, Will O’Rourke, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith and Kyle Jamieson, Tickner’s latest misfortune was another hit to a depleted fast-bowling group. For Tickner himself, it was an all-too-familiar twist—another trial in a career marked as much by resilience as talent.