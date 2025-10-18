New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: When, where to watch NZ W vs PAK W live on TV, online

New Zealand and Pakistan have everything to play for when they take the field in the upcoming Women's World Cup 2025 fixture at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Saturday. The matches in Colombo have been marred by rain, and several ties have been abandoned, leaving the fate of many teams in the tournament in limbo. The White Ferns are currently in the fifth spot in the points table with 3 points from four matches. Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the Women's World Cup on Saturday. (AFP)

On the other hand, Pakistan, which got ever-so-close in pulling off a miraculous win against England, are positioned in the eighth spot in the standings with 1 point from four matches. Pakistan are all but out of the semi-finals race, but New Zealand are in a scramble alongside England, South Africa and India in order to make the top four.

Rain is once again predicted on Saturday, and we might have another washout on the cards. Fingers crossed, we get a game in the eight-team tournament.

Squads:

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Hannah Rowe, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu.

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah.

Here are all the details for the Women's World Cup 2025 match between New Zealand vs Pakistan:

When will the New Zealand vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place on Saturday, October 18 at 3 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the New Zealand vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Which channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025 match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the New Zealand vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025 match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

