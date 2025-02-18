'Nine T20 World Cups, three 50-overs World Cups…': Rohit Sharma brags in front of Ravindra Jadeja; Shubman Gill silenced

One of the reasons why India are arguably the favourites to win the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy is the vast experience their squad of 15 possesses. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been around almost forever, while Ravindra Jadeja isn't too far behind. Even for Hardik Pandya, this is his 9th year in international cricket and Rishabh Pant's eighth. Yes, India are without Jasprit Bumrah, but Mohammed Shami has been around since 2012. Most of the members of this team have faced crunch scenarios before and, hence, are better equipped to deal with pressure situations if and when they arrive. From left: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja(Screengrab)

Ahead of the Champions Trophy kick off in Karachi on Wednesday, Team India players had their photoshoot in Dubai. On their way to the studio, Rohit and Jadeja engaged in a fun conversation inside a car, where the two discussed the number of ICC events and such photoshoots they have been a part of. As mentioned above, the wealth of experience in this squad is so immense that for Rohit, this is his 17th such media day.

"This is my 17th appearance," Rohit told Jadeja on the total number of media days he has appeared in. "Nine T20 World Cups, three 50-overs World Cup. That's 12; and two Champions Trophies. That's 14. And two World Test Championships. Make that 17."

And rightly so. Rohit played his first ICC event in the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa and has since featured in all editions of the 20-over spectacle – 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2021, 2022, 2024. Besides, Rohit has been part of India's 50-overs World Cup campaigns in 2015, 2019 and 2023, although he missed being part of the 2011 squad. The 2013 Champions Trophy was a landmark moment in Rohit's career as he was promoted to India's full-time opener… and the rest… as they say, is history. Four years later, he was still going strong in the 2017 Champions Trophy, even though India couldn't lift the silverware, losing to Pakistan in the final at The Oval.

As for Jadeja, the all-rounder isn't too far behind. Barring the 2007, 2012 and 2022 editions of the T20 World Cup, Jadeja has been part of India's highs and lows over the last decade and a half.

Gill silenced

The video, uploaded by the BCCI, also captured a conversation between Jadeja and Shubman Gill, with the senior pro asking the youngsters about his media days appearances. For someone who made his India debut in 2019, Gill is understandably behind the veterans, but even he has made it to five ICC events.

"Me? I played the 2023 World Cup, was part of the 2024 one, and now this is my third. No wait, two WTC finals too. So that's five," he said, before Jadeja reminded him who the bosses are. "I have 15-plus. You know how many Rohit has? He has just 9 T20 World Cups. Virat could have more," he said. Gill has no answer to it.

All this experience will be useful for India when they begin their Champions Trophy 2025 journey against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday.