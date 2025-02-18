Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Nine T20 World Cups, three 50-overs World Cups…': Rohit Sharma brags in front of Ravindra Jadeja; Shubman Gill silenced

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 18, 2025 11:21 AM IST

Rohit Sharma showed his teammates Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill who's the boss when it comes to ICC events.

One of the reasons why India are arguably the favourites to win the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy is the vast experience their squad of 15 possesses. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been around almost forever, while Ravindra Jadeja isn't too far behind. Even for Hardik Pandya, this is his 9th year in international cricket and Rishabh Pant's eighth. Yes, India are without Jasprit Bumrah, but Mohammed Shami has been around since 2012. Most of the members of this team have faced crunch scenarios before and, hence, are better equipped to deal with pressure situations if and when they arrive.

From left: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja(Screengrab)
From left: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja(Screengrab)

Ahead of the Champions Trophy kick off in Karachi on Wednesday, Team India players had their photoshoot in Dubai. On their way to the studio, Rohit and Jadeja engaged in a fun conversation inside a car, where the two discussed the number of ICC events and such photoshoots they have been a part of. As mentioned above, the wealth of experience in this squad is so immense that for Rohit, this is his 17th such media day.

"This is my 17th appearance," Rohit told Jadeja on the total number of media days he has appeared in. "Nine T20 World Cups, three 50-overs World Cup. That's 12; and two Champions Trophies. That's 14. And two World Test Championships. Make that 17."

And rightly so. Rohit played his first ICC event in the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa and has since featured in all editions of the 20-over spectacle – 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2021, 2022, 2024. Besides, Rohit has been part of India's 50-overs World Cup campaigns in 2015, 2019 and 2023, although he missed being part of the 2011 squad. The 2013 Champions Trophy was a landmark moment in Rohit's career as he was promoted to India's full-time opener… and the rest… as they say, is history. Four years later, he was still going strong in the 2017 Champions Trophy, even though India couldn't lift the silverware, losing to Pakistan in the final at The Oval.

As for Jadeja, the all-rounder isn't too far behind. Barring the 2007, 2012 and 2022 editions of the T20 World Cup, Jadeja has been part of India's highs and lows over the last decade and a half.

Gill silenced

The video, uploaded by the BCCI, also captured a conversation between Jadeja and Shubman Gill, with the senior pro asking the youngsters about his media days appearances. For someone who made his India debut in 2019, Gill is understandably behind the veterans, but even he has made it to five ICC events.

"Me? I played the 2023 World Cup, was part of the 2024 one, and now this is my third. No wait, two WTC finals too. So that's five," he said, before Jadeja reminded him who the bosses are. "I have 15-plus. You know how many Rohit has? He has just 9 T20 World Cups. Virat could have more," he said. Gill has no answer to it.

All this experience will be useful for India when they begin their Champions Trophy 2025 journey against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On