Pakistan wants ICC explanation after India's Champions Trophy snub

Reuters |
Nov 12, 2024 04:33 PM IST

By Amlan Chakraborty

Nov 12 - The Pakistan Cricket Board has sought clarification from the sport's governing International Cricket Council following India's refusal to travel across the border for next year's Champions Trophy, a PCB spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday.

India have not toured Pakistan since 2008 because of soured political relations between the neighbours, who play each other only in global multi-team tournaments.

Pakistan hosted the Asia Cup last year but winners India played all their matches in Sri Lanka under a "hybrid model".

The PCB has ruled out a similar arrangement for the Feb. 19-March 9 Champions Trophy despite the Indian cricket board maintaining its stance of not sending a team to Pakistan citing government advice.

"The PCB has sent a letter to the ICC seeking clarification," the spokesperson said, adding it was awaiting Pakistan government advice before deciding their next step.

"The PCB received an email from the ICC late last week, stating that the BCCI has informed them that their team will not travel to Pakistan...

"The PCB has forwarded that email to the government of Pakistan for their advice and guidance."

ICC officials were not immediately available to explain how it planned to resolve the uncertainty around the elite 50-overs tournament.

While India's presence is crucial to the commercial success of the ICC event, Pakistan might pull out of the tournament should it be shifted out of the country, the Dawn newspaper reported on Tuesday citing sources.

The ICC is in talks with the PCB and the participating boards before finalising the schedule of the eight-team tournament.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

