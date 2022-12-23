'Pinching myself. Was shaking like anything': Cameron Green's first reaction after huge IPL pay-day with Mumbai Indians

Australia's Cameron Green was always going to be a big attraction at the IPL 2023 auction. The big-hitting all-rounder from Western Australia was expected to burn up the charts in the mini-auction along with England star Ben Stokes and Sam Curran, and that is exactly how it turned out. Green was snapped up by Mumbai Indians, the most successful IPL franchise for a whopping ₹17.5 crore, making him the second costliest purchase in the history of auctions. Green triggered an intense bidding war between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in a three-way face-off but in the end, it was MI who came up with the winning bid.

So much was being said about Green and how he was going to be the most sought-after player in the IPL. Green, who was tipped by several cricketing greats, including teammate David Warner to have a huge pay day at the IPL auction, revealed that was a nervous wreck when he saw the teams going all guns blazing to acquire his services.

"I'm pinching myself that this has all happened. It's such a weird feeling watching an auction for yourself. I can't believe how nervous I was and I was shaking like anything when the final call was confirmed. I've always been a huge fan of the IPL and it's going to be so cool to be a part of it. The Mumbai Indians are one of the powerhouses of the competition so I feel very humbled to be joining them. I can't wait to get there next year," Green said.

Green joins a star-studded MI line-up that will feature Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and most likely, Jofra Archer for the IPL 2023. Green's stocks had raised earlier this year during the India vs Australia T20I series where the all-rounder scored 218 runs including two half-centuries at an impressive strike rate of 214.5 and was later included as a last-minute addition in Australia's T20 World Cup squad following an injury to Josh Inglis. After losing Kieron Pollard earlier this year, who announced his retirement from the IPL, Green makes for a like-for-like replacement with the ability to bowl at a decent pace.

"I think joining such a great team in Mumbai, we obviously got such a history, all the past players that have played for them, and how great they are and how good the team is at the moment. I think you can look through all the players, playing with them, Rohit, Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav to name a few. Yeah, having Tim David, Jason Behrendorff also from Australia, so I'm so excited. We've got so much talent that you can learn off them and improve your own game. I loved my time in India for the two weeks then, so I'm happy I'm going to come back and be playing with the Mumbai Indians." added Green.

