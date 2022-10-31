'Possibility of India-Pakistan Test in Australia. Discussions already taking place': Ex-AUS all-rounder's big revelation

Babar Azam and Co. are struggling to find their feet at the ongoing T20 World Cup, having just won one match out of the three they've played so far. However, their match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground did set the tone for the showpiece event, which was graced by over 90,000 fans apart from the millions watching at home.

The contest too lived up to the expectations and went right down the wire as Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82 off 53 helped India chased down the challenging 160-run target in the final ball of the contest. The match saw Arshdeep Singh dictating the show at the start before Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed stitched a perfect rescue act to drag Pakistan to 159/8 in 20 overs.

In response, India lost four wickets with just 31 on the board, however, a century-plus stand between Kohli and Hardik Pandya brought the Men In Blue back into the contest. While Pandya was dismissed in the final over, Kohli ensured India finished on a high after putting up a valiant fight.

Sharing his thoughts on the clash, Simon O’Donnell, former Australia all-rounder, called it “extraordinary” and provided a welcoming news for the fans of both the nation.

"That [their T20 World Cup clash] was extraordinary. That game itself is the one that's held the tournament up so far, people keep referring back to it.

“There was 90,000 at a neutral venue, there was extraordinary emotion, the scenes of the game, the tightness of the game, the pressure," O'Donnell said on SEN Radio.

He added that discussions are being held to organise a Test between the two countries or maybe a triangular ODI series featuring Australia, India, and Pakistan.

"It was magnificent sort of stuff, to the level that I can say there will be discussions being had, or there are discussions being had to play a Test match here. There's also the possibility of a triangular One-Day series between India, Pakistan and Australia or a Test match between India and Pakistan.

“My word there are [conversations happening] in the wake of this [T20 World Cup clash]. There are already discussions taking place,” he stated further.

While both India and Pakistan fans will relish the news, it will be interesting to see how the cricket boards of the two countries play out the Asia Cup 2023 venue fiasco.

While BCCI secretary Jay Shah has announced of not sending the team to Pakistan for the continental tournament, but former Pakistan cricketers have asked the country board to conduct the Asia Cup in their nation. They have also advised the team to boycott the ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to be played in India next year.

