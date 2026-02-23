Ranji Trophy: Karnataka’s awesome batters await J&K in final

Mumbai: Twice this season, Karnataka were on the brink of Ranji Trophy elimination with the opposition setting targets that looked tough to achieve. In the must-win last league game against hosts Punjab, they needed to achieve a 250-run target in limited time to pip Saurashtra in the race for a quarter-finals spot. Karnataka captain Devdutt Padikkal has been in fine form this Ranji Trophy season. (HT Photo)

Against Mumbai in the quarters, they were set a 325-run fourth innings target on a challenging pitch. Their batters bailed them out on both occasions.

Against Punjab, skipper Devdutt Padikkal led from the front with an unbeaten 120 off 85 balls to help chase down 250 in just 27.5 overs.

KL Rahul’s magnificent hundred then helped achieve a brilliant chase of 325 in Mumbai. In the semis, Karnataka buried Uttarakhand under a heap of runs, amassing 736 in the first innings in Lucknow.

The names in their line-up give Karnataka an intimidating look.

Ravi Smaran heads the season’s Ranji run chart (950 – 8 games, avg 95.00) going into the final against Jammu & Kashmir, starting in Hubbali on Tuesday. He hit hundreds in both innings in the semis and 83* against Mumbai. Karun Nair has a tally of 699 (avg 63.54). In just five matches, Padikkal has scored 532 runs at 66.50, while Mayank Agarwal has 518.

However, KL Rahul in just three innings has smashed 457 runs with two hundreds (avg 91.40).

The contest everyone is looking forward to is between the J&K pace attack and the home team’s batters.

The prolific Smaran, 22, is being spoken of as the next best batter from Karnataka. “In his first season last year, he didn’t start well but picked up during the one-day Vijay Hazare. He got a double hundred against Punjab, and a hundred against Haryana. He started from where he left last season and has been very consistent. He makes it big whenever he gets a start. He already has scored two double hundreds, has a good temperament in terms of how to pace the innings. He sticks to his gameplan – which areas to score against each bowler – and it is working for him,” Karnataka coach Yere Goud says.

For Syed Zabiullah, Smaran’s childhood coach and mentor, his best two knocks were the double hundred against Punjab in his debut season and the 83* against Mumbai. “The double came on a pitch where Punjab had been bowled out for 55 runs,” Zabiullah says. “Whether Smaran gets a 30 or a hundred, it has to be in a winning cause. If the team loses then a hundred means nothing.” The left-handed batter is coming off his 135 and 127 versus Uttarakhand last week.

Zabiullah is a hard task master. His methods stretch the player to the limit, but it has helped prepare Smaran for senior level cricket. “It was very difficult for Smaran to break into the Karnataka side because of a packed batting line-up. Though he was ready, there were established batters who were playing for more than 10 years. When you replace a big name, the pressure is always there,” Zabiuallah says.

Leader Padikkal

Karnataka were on the verge of elimination in the league stage before their last day heroics in Punjab. Their change in fortunes came after Padikkal was appointed captain.

Padikkal, 25, has led from the front with 120* and 232 in his last three games. The tall batter has had his ups and downs in the last few seasons, but his batting looks in a good space.

“You can see the difference. Now, he can handle the balls keeping low and those that are a little short. He now has a lower stance with knees a little flexed. Earlier, he was standing upright, which happened due to T20s. You need a different technique in T20s as nobody pitches the ball up. Red-ball cricket is a totally different game. He is in a good mental space, we can see the results,” says his coach Mohammed Nasseruddin.

KL values state team

Since BCCI made it compulsory for international cricketers to play domestic cricket, many have participated half-heartedly. But Rahul has shown how much he values playing for Karnataka. He has put a price on his wicket in Ranji.

“Whenever he comes to Karnataka, he gives his best. Sometimes the performance comes, sometimes it doesn’t, but he comes with an intent to win a game for Karnataka,” says Goud, a former Karnataka and Railways batter.

The last two seasons, a more mature Rahul is on view, one who takes extra responsibility. “He is in his best phase of his life,” his state coach says.

His knock against Mumbai will be among the best in Ranji history. “It showed whenever it is required, he delivers. He has made a huge impact in the team. Not only his batting, his presence makes a lot of difference to the players. A lot of players are learning from him.”