‘Reminds me of a young Kohli…’: Gavaskar dissects Sam Konstas’ altercation with Jasprit Bumrah, gives a Watson reminder

Jasprit Bumrah vs Sam Konstas has been the main talking point after Day 1 of the ongoing fifth and final Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 Test match. On Friday at the SCG, the final over saw Bumrah face-off Konstas in a verbal altercation, followed by the veteran pacer having the last laugh. Sunil Gavaskar compared Sam Konstas to Virat Kohli after his altercation with Jasprit Bumrah.

Usman Khawaja was on strike and made the India pacer wait as he was about to begin his run-up. In response, Bumrah made his annoyance known as he understood that Khawaja was trying to ensure that it would be the final over of the day. Then Konstas chirped in, and Bumrah didn’t stop responding. Before it could go to another level, the umpires intervened and Bumrah resumed to bowl the final delivery. Konstas thought that he had unsettled Bumrah, but the Indian pacer had other plans, as he got Khawaja caught behind. Bumrah’s celebration was simple and straightforward as he charged at Konstas and then stared at him.

It was followed by the other Indian cricketers joining Bumrah in mocking Konstas, and even Virat Kohli ran from the slip region to celebrate in front of the 19-year-old.

Sunil Gavaskar compares Sam Konstas to Virat Kohli

Speaking to India Today, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar compared Konstas’ behaviour to Kohli’s aggressive approach as a youngster. But Gavaskar also felt that Konstas should have avoided such an altercation with Bumrah.

“It's not about the batting; it's about what happens on the field when someone’s behaviour stirs things up. It reminds me of a young Kohli who is upfront and provocative, drawing reactions from the opposition. That’s exactly what we saw here. Just before the delivery that dismissed him, Sam Konstas had something to say to Jasprit Bumrah—something that really wasn’t his business at that stage. Naturally, Bumrah and the rest of the team responded, and things escalated from there,” he said.

Gavaskar also recalled Konstas’ battle with Bumrah on his Test debut in the previous match. “Konstas has suddenly become a figure who gets under the skin of the opposition. He did it in the first innings when no one expected it, and in the second innings, Bumrah had the perfect reply by getting him out,” he said.

The 1983 World Cup winner ended up warning Konstas, and reminded him that even Australia legend Shane Watson found the behaviour ‘surprising’.

“I think Konstas might be getting a bit carried away with this new persona. Even Shane Watson, who knows him well, has remarked that this behavior is surprising, as Konstas is usually a quiet and reserved person. It seems like his teammates may have encouraged this aggressive approach, but it’s something he’ll need to manage as his reputation grows. Whether in the short term or long term, if Konstas continues to be seen as a stirrer, he’ll be the one the opposition targets,” he added.

In response to India’s first innings total of 185, Australia reached 9/1 at Stumps, with Konstas (2*) remaining unbeaten. The youngster is expected to take on the Indian bowlers on Day 2, just like he did in the previous match in the first innings.