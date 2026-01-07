Rohit Sharma ‘barely recognisable’ in new training video, debuts new helmet as lofted six sends fans into a frenzy

Rohit Sharma has hit the ground running ahead of the three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand beginning Sunday, and as usual, appeared a whole lot leaner. The former India captain is aware he has 18 ODIs in 2026 – split across home and away venues, but considering there’s a five-month gap between the New Zealand games and the series against Afghanistan in June, Rohit is not leaving anything up to chance. He showed up at Nita Ambani’s event but has been grinding in the nets in Mumbai. Rohit Sharma looks leaner than ever before (Image quality enhanced by AI)(Screengrab)

However, something looked different about Rohit. In addition to the belief that he’s lost more weight after the South Africa series, the batter sported a new helmet. To stir up his training even further, Rohit smashed a straight six down the ground, leaving fans in awe. Some felt it’s unreal for Rohit to have the kind of fitness that he has at 38. But when the desire is to play that World Cup next year, the sky is the limit.

Watch the video:

Rohit enjoyed a brilliant 2025, scaling the peak of the ICC ODI rankings for the first time and finishing the year as the No. 1 batter. He has been nothing but phenomenal since making his comeback to the Indian team. Rohit did not play for India for six months, announcing his retirement from Test cricket after leading India to the Champions Trophy title. However, when he did, the former India captain made a statement.

Rohit's 2025 ended on a high

After getting out cheaply in the first ODI against Australia at Perth in October, Rohit scored a fine 73 and belted his 33rd one-day international century against the Aussies in Sydney. He carried that form into the series against South Africa, scoring two fifties from three matches. Asked to follow the BCCI mandate of playing domestic cricket, Rohit played his first Vijay Hazare Trophy match after 7 years and smoked a century – 155 against Sikkim in Jaipur. He was dismissed for a duck in the second match, but it hardly mattered.

Rohit has a few touch challenges ahead. The three ODIs in England and then three more in New Zealand won’t be easy, but at the same time, they are needed because those pitches are the closest to what India will encounter in South Africa. One or two poor series, and Rohit knows that his ambition of having a final crack at the World Cup trophy could be severely dented.