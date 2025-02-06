Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir put an end to rift rumours with heartwarming team hotel video ahead of IND vs ENG 1st ODI

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir endured some turbulence in their relationship during the tour of Australia last month. Rohit's poor batting form meant that he didn't play the fifth and final Test of the series in Sydney; however, the match preceded significant dressing room drama, with multiple reports suggesting that all is not well between the captain and the coach. Nagpur: India's captain Rohit Sharma with head coach Gautam Gambhir during a practice session ahead of the first ODI between India and England(PTI)

India faced a 3-1 defeat in the five-Test series and many of India's international stars, including Rohit and batting stalwart Virat Kohli, since made appearances in the Ranji Trophy, India's premier red-ball tournament. Rohit makes his return to Indian team later on Thursday when the side takes on England in the first ODI of the series in Nagpur, and ahead of the clash, a video has gone viral on social media where the captain and coach Gambhir have seemingly put their differences in the past.

A video, which shows both entering the team hotel, sees the duo laughing and seemingly cracking jokes. The video was shared widely from fans, who insinuated that Rohit and Gambhir are on friendly terms again.

Watch:

India enter the final stretch of their Champions Trophy preparations with the three-match ODI series against England, but all eyes will be on the form and fitness of their seasoned stars. With just weeks to go for the ICC event, finding the right balance in the squad remains crucial, particularly in key positions.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, two of India’s most celebrated white-ball batters, have been under scrutiny following a torrid red-ball season.

Their much-anticipated Ranji Trophy appearances last month only added to the concerns, as neither could make a significant impact. However, ODIs present a familiar and comfortable stage for them – one where they have historically thrived.

Both Rohit and Kohli were India's batting pillars during the 2023 World Cup, finishing as the tournament’s two leading run-getters, with 765 and 597 runs, respectively. Despite their dominance, India faltered in the final, letting a flawless campaign slip at the last hurdle.

Since then, their exposure to the format has been minimal, featuring only in a three-match series against Sri Lanka, where Rohit registered two half-centuries while Kohli struggled for consistency. With the Champions Trophy looming, this series against England isn’t just about fine-tuning strategies – it’s about ensuring that India’s biggest match-winners rediscover their rhythm before the high-stakes tournament.