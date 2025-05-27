Rohit Sharma lives up to 'shana' tag with imitation of Shreyas Iyer's walk as IPL-winning skippers meet post PBKS vs MI

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer and Mumbai Indians senior batter Rohit Sharma caught up after the IPL match on Monday at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The two IPL-winning captains met each other after Shreyas Iyer led his team to an emphatic 7-wicket win, which ensured their top-two finish in the league stage. Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer met each other after PBKS vs MI clash.(MI)

Iyer smashed the winning six for Punjab Kings as they cemented a spot in Qualifier 1 to get a big advantage in the playoffs stage.

After the match, Iyer and Rohit met where the latter imitated the Punjab Kings skipper's walking style as the two hugged out.

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians posted the video on their social media account displaying the ‘shana’ side of Rohit.

Meanwhile, after the defeat on Monday, MI finished fourth in the league and will play in the do-or-die Eliminator in the playoffs.

Punjab, chasing a target of 185, rode on a commanding 109-run partnership for the second wicket between Josh Inglis (73) and Priyansh Arya (62) to seal the win with nine balls remaining in Jaipur. The victory secured them a top-two finish in the group stage, earning a spot in the first qualifier on May 29—and with it, two chances to book a place in the final on June 3.

Shreyas Iyer opens up on camaraderie with Ricky Ponting

After leading Punjab Kings to their first-ever playoffs since 2014, Iyer talked about the camaraderie between him and head coach Ricky Ponting as the two reunited this year after their earlier partnership at Delhi Capitals.

"The camaraderie has been there for the past few years between Ricky and I, he gives me a lot of freedom. He lets me be decisive on the field, all these things have culminated in a great way," Iyer said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Talking about Punjab Kings' collective efforts this season, Iyer credited the coaching staff and management for creating an environment in the dressing room that helped achieve positive results.

"Every individual stepped up at the right time. Starting from game one, we've been in the mindset of wanting to win despite the situation. We've had players putting their hands up when we were in the dumps. Kudos to support staff and management too. Ricky has been fantastic with player management, it's important for me to get trust too. That happened with the wins early on. Had conversations with them too. You have to maintain good relationships throughout. I feel the dressing room has been top notch throughout," he added.