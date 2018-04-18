Rohit Sharma not bothered by Mumbai Indians’ disappointing start in IPL 2018

Mumbai Indians’ (MI) captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday said he was not worried with his side losing three matches on the trot at the start of their defence of the Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

Mumbai Indians ended their three-match losing streak with a commanding 46-run victory over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium, with Rohit smacking 94 off 52 balls and Evin Lewis scoring 65 to power their team to a massive total of 213/6. In their reply, Mumbai Indians kept RCB to 167/8 despite Virat Kohli’s 92 not out.

“We were positive all throughout; to be honest I did not look into the last three games at all. They were close finishes; one bad shot from the batsman would have won us the game. So I did not look much into it. The only thing we did not do as a group in the last three games was sometimes (when) we batted well, (then) we did not bowl well. (When) we bowled well, we did not bat well. The idea was to get both of these departments going and we wanted to be consistent with both – our bowling as well as batting,” Rohit told media post Mumbai’s win.

“I think today we did that and we got wickets with the new ball. Mitch (Mitchell McClenaghan bowled a great spell upfront to get the experienced batsmen out [Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers], and then Krunal (Pandya) came in and used his variation to his advantage. He is a very clever, thinking bowler. He knows exactly where the batsman is going to target him and what he has to bowl to that kind of players. He reads the batsman really well and not to forget Mayank (Markande) as well, he is just 20-year old playing his fourth game and to come out and bowl in such difficult conditions it is not easy. I think these two guys (have to be) given a lot of credit.” he said.

Rohit added, “Obviously our pace battery has been doing the job for a number of years. Mustafizur (Rahman) is playing for the first time and he (has) had a great few games. It did not go well today but these things can happen, sometimes you will be consistent and sometimes it will not be your day.”

The Mumbai Indians’ captain said his side will continue with the pair of Suryakumar Yadav and Lewis at the top.

“I do not think right now we are looking to change anything. It is important to give the guys the comfort, because they should know where they are batting for the next few games. You cannot chop and change so much. I think it is not a good idea and it is not good for the team as well. They should know where they are batting and they can plan accordingly,” Rohit said.

“I think for me it is important to understand that and let that message go across. For me the reason I came down (the order) was… you know, the new guys, Surya has played before, Ishan (Kishan) is playing for the franchise for the first time and we want him to just go there and bat freely because he is that kind of a player. You need to give him that freedom, and (to) Surya as well. He has done well for KKR; he was with this franchise (Mumbai Indians) before. So we want him to go up the order and bat freely,” Rohit continued.

“All of us, myself, (Kieron) Pollard, Krunal (Pandya), Hardik (Pandya), we can take the pressure and make sure that the team gets into good position all the time. Again, like I said it can happen and sometimes it cannot happen. I think this is the ideal combination for us right now,” he added.