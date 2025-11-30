Rohit Sharma out to reclaim his legacy in another World Cup audition: 38 or 28, it doesn’t matter. Every ODI is a debut

Rohit Sharma, India’s iconic limited-overs opener, is gearing up for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa with a clear mission: to reclaim his legacy and cement his place in the 2027 ODI World Cup plans. The 38-year-old insists age is just a number as he heads into another short audition for the ICC tournament, a month after excelling on the Australia tour with a century and a fifty. Indian player Rohit Sharma during a training session ahead of the first ODI cricket match against South Africa, in Ranchi(PTI)

In a video shared by the BCCI, Rohit spoke about what continues to drive him even after so many years at the highest level.

"Drive and willingness are not just now; it is every time you represent your country. It does not matter if you are 38 or 28," Rohit said.

The former India captain then explained the unique demands of ODI cricket and how, as an opener, he adapts seamlessly to the format.

He added, "ODI is a mixture of Test and T20I together. So you have to be skilful enough to go out there and handle both skill sets. Especially for me because I open the batting. When the ball is hard and new, it swings. So you need to bring your Test mindset there and leave as much as you can, play close to your body."

Rohit emphasised that no matter the gap between games, he approaches every match with the mindset of a debutant, driven to perform at his very best and make a mark for the team.

"I started playing at 20. My drive was very similar to what it is today. The mindset of coming out here and doing your best, with whatever you have inside of you, has remained the same. I literally look at every game as if I am making a debut, because that is how I want to train myself. Whether I am coming after a one-month gap or after six to seven months, that drive to be the performer in the team will always remain. And this is never going to go. I look forward to this series now, and I hope to put on a great show."

After a six-month break from competitive cricket, Rohit returned to action last month in Australia amid intense chatter about his World Cup future and speculation over his retirement from international cricket. Although he fueled those debates with a first-ball duck in the opening ODI, he bounced back quickly, first with a fighting fifty in the second game, and then with an unbeaten, match-winning 121, during which he added a 168-run stand with Virat Kohli.

Despite winning the Player of the Series award for his performances in Australia, the selectors and team management remain unconvinced about his long-term intentions regarding the World Cup. While the ODI series against South Africa offers him another chance to silence the noise, the two-time ICC title-winning captain also plans to play the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai, beginning next month.