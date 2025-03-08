Rohit Sharma’s coach reignites MI captaincy row right before IPL 2025, says India great ‘shouldn’t have lost’ leadership

Ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League, a major controversy shook Mumbai Indians when the franchise appointed Hardik Pandya as captain. The decision brought an end to Rohit Sharma's stint, whose leadership had propelled the team to five IPL titles. The unexpected decision sparked a strong backlash from MI fans and even left many former cricketers srurprised, too. Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya (R) gestures as Rohit Sharma looks on (AFP)

Hardik, who had spent the previous two seasons with Gujarat Titans, was brought back to MI in the same auction, which added to the confusion over the decision.

The call to hand Hardik the reins seemed to have a lasting effect on the team's performance, too. With the weight of the controversy hanging over them, Mumbai Indians finished at the bottom of the IPL standings, winning only four out of their 14 matches.

The discontent from the fans was palpable, as Hardik was even booed at the Wankhede Stadium. Breaking his silence on the controversy roughly a year later, Rohit Sharma's childhood coach, Dinesh Lad, has now weighed in with his opinion.

Lad expressed his belief that Rohit should never have been removed from the captaincy.

“It was the franchise's decision. Rohit didn't say that he didn't want to play. Basically, he shouldn't have lost the captaincy, Rohit should've been captain. The way he led the Mumbai Indians to 5 IPL titles, he should've been the skipper. But it was the franchise's decision, I can't say anything on that,” Lad told YouTuber Vickey Lalwani in a podcast.

When questioned by the host about the reasons behind the captaincy change, Dinesh Lad clarified that he wasn't privy to the exact rationale behind the decision. However, he emphasized that there was no discord between Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma, dispelling any rumors of a rift.

"I don't know the reasons for why it happened.

“I don't want to speak anything on that. He's a good cricketer. As I said earlier, it was the franchise's decision, it wasn't Hardik vs Rohit.”

Hardik set for redemption?

MI put their faith on Hardik Pandya's captaincy following a stellar show in the T20 World Cup and the consequent matches for India in the shortest format, with Rohit Sharma also retained before the mega auction.

With renewed focus, Hardik and his men will be aiming to put a strong show and improve on the team's standings from last year when the IPL begins on March 22.