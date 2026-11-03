Ranji Trophy: Ayush Doseja regains touch to revive Delhi vs Services

Ayush Doseja rediscovered his touch with a crucial 78 while Sumit Mathur remained unbeaten on 80 as Delhi recovered from a precarious position to take the first innings lead against Services on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C tie at the Palam Cricket Ground on Tuesday. Ayush Doseja scored a crucial 78

Delhi, having bowled out Services for 266 overnight, were 299/6 at stumps.

A 144-run sixth-wicket partnership between Doseja and Mathur rescued the hosts after a middle-order collapse had reduced the innings to 135/5.

For Doseja, the innings was significant after a frustrating start to the season. Having amassed 949 runs last season, he had gone four innings without a half-century despite getting starts and looking in touch.

“There was a little outside noise because last year I had 950 runs, so not even a single fifty in four innings becomes noticeable. But I felt I was batting quite well before that, and unlucky dismissals were happening,” Doseja told reporters after stumps.

The 26-year-old survived a difficult period at the crease after Delhi was reduced to 117/3 at lunch. On resumption, they lost in-form skipper Ayush Badoni (7) and Anuj Rawat (0). But Doseja and Mathur held firm.

“Today I thought I would go and play a long innings, won’t play any wrong shot. I was thinking not to get out by my own mistake. If the bowler gets you out, then okay,” he said.

Doseja, Delhi’s leading run-scorer and the second-highest run-getter overall last Ranji season, responded with a composed innings. He was dropped on 42 by Pulkit Narang off Jayant Goyat in the 52nd over, and made Services pay, going on to score 78.

Mathur complemented him with an unbeaten 80 as the pair negotiated the pressure and ensured Delhi almost went through the final session without further damage. Doseja was more happy with Delhi’s recovery and rediscovering his form.

“The most relieving part is that we have taken three points today, so far. The main thing was how to get Delhi into a good position. Ayush (Badoni) was in good form, he got out early today and Anuj also got out on the first ball. The focus was on how to take Delhi up,” he said.

Doseja also credited his time at the National Cricket Academy, where he worked with batting coaches Wasim Jaffer and Hrishikesh Kanitkar, for helping him deal with expectations after last season. He spent three months at the CoE, focusing predominantly on red-ball cricket.

“They told me that whatever outside noise there is, you have done so well for Delhi, no need to listen too much. You focus on yourself. If you play ball by ball, the way I am batting, it will be dominating,” he said.

Doseja said facing the quality Bengal pace attack of Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep earlier in the season had given him confidence. He had scored 45 in the first innings in that game.

For Services, left-arm spinner Arjun Sharma (2/48) and pacer Goyat (2/51) were the pick of the bowlers, having done the early damage. But they will rue the dropped catches.

Delhi will look to build on their recovery on Day 3, with Mathur still at the crease.