Infighting in Meghalaya unit sees entire team replaced for Ranji Trophy tie

Infighting in the Meghalaya Cricket Association saw the Ranji Trophy side that played the first three games replaced with an entirely new squad on the eve of the ongoing Plate Division fixture against Nagaland in Shillong. Meghalaya cricket team (Special Arrangement)

The original team, which played in the initial rounds and had a win to be second in the points table, went through match-eve training only for a different team to be announced by MCA president James Sangma after the Meghalaya High Court invalidated the squad picked by the Apex Council.

The development left the players from the initial squad helpless and dejected. It also comes after infighting in the Arunachal state unit saw two teams picked before BCCI stepped in to select a combined side.

The current crisis has its roots in the infighting between Sangma and MCA secretary Rayonald Kharkamni, after the latter was suspended over allegations that he failed to act on complaints of sexual harassment involving players from the state’s U-23 women's team.

The Meghalaya High Court, hearing a petition challenging the suspension, upheld the action and held decisions taken by Kharkamni as illegal. It also struck down the team chosen by MCA’s Apex Council, which was playing in the Ranji Trophy, as invalid. Following this, Sangma’s faction selected a fresh team for the Nagaland game, leading to strife among the sidelined players.

“The ruling came on Friday in favour of the president. We went for practice on Saturday and Sunday. We thought that we were going to play because we had played in the first three rounds. So, we didn't think this kind of thing would happen in the fourth game, two days before the game. We went to the ground, we practiced, and then on Sunday, when we came back, we got to know that the other team had practiced after we left,” senior Meghalaya batter Rahul Dalal, who has played 41 first-class games and one of those ousted by the development, told HT on Tuesday.

"All of these things started happening. At first, a few players (of the new squad) were registered. So, we got a call from the officials that you can mix and play with the new team. But we didn't want to do that because we wanted to stick together as a team. And we've been playing from before. And then, at 11 at night, we were told all the (new) players had been registered. They put out the team on social media, Facebook and Instagram, that this is the team that is going to play," Dalal said.

"We went to the ground to collect our kit bags. We took them, shook their hands, wished them all the best, and came back. Nothing happened. But we were all dejected. Then they made us wait for like 45 minutes to an hour. They had a meeting behind closed doors. We've been performing well, playing well. We're travelling by train, travelling two hours before the game.

"Three matches, one outright win. What else do you expect from a team? And all of a sudden you change the team. Everyone is hurting. I don't know how it's going to pan out," Dalal added.

BCCI secy confirms BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed to HT that the board is aware of the developments, saying it had to accept the team chosen by Sangma at the last minute, as it cannot defy court orders.

“There are two factions fighting; one is from the president's side, the other is from the secretary's side. The litigation was going on for maybe more than 5-6 months. The judgement has been delivered recently…in favour of the president Sangma,” Saikia told HT. “So, whatever team is sent by him, BCCI will have to allow them to play. From BCCI's point of view, we are abiding by the directions of the Honourable Meghalaya High Court.”

However, a player now chosen in the team who did not want to be named said the issue of those not selected by the Apex Council in the first place is not being highlighted. “We thought our whole year would be wasted. No one thought about how anxious we were. We weren't considered despite performing well. The Apex Council just made their team,” the player said.