Tanay Sanghavi fifty helps Maharashtra take innings lead vs Bengal

Maharashtra lower-order batter Tanay Sanghavi hit an unbeaten fifty to help the visitors gain the first-innings lead on the second day of what is likely to be a weather-affected, low-scoring Ranji Trophy game against Bengal at Eden Gardens. Maharashtra's Tanay Sanghavi with teammate celebrates his half century. (PTI)

After dismissing Bengal for 143 on Day 1, Maharashtra were reduced to 102/7 but an admirable rearguard effort by Sanghavi, who added 38 runs for the eighth wicket with Saurabh Nawale, helped them reach 207/9 when bad light ended play early.

Maharashtra carry a lead of 64 runs into the third day, a decisive edge considering how the pitch and the overhead conditions have been at play here. Bengal had the upper hand in the morning session, and Shami (3/36) and younger brother Mohammed Kaif (2/33) shared the spoils to peg back Maharashtra.

After Shami’s opening burst on Monday, Kaif dismissed Maharashtra's most accomplished batter, Ankit Bawne, for seven, giving the hosts an early breakthrough on Tuesday. Bengal kept chipping away at the wickets. At 102/7 at lunch, the visitors were still 41 runs behind and appeared likely to concede a sizeable first-innings deficit.

However, Nawale (28) and Sanghavi held Bengal at bay for 62 balls before Shahbaz Ahmed broke through by dismissing Nawale. Rajvardhan Hangargekar also contributed 24 as Maharashtra recovered to 207/9, turning a precarious position into a potentially significant advantage. Persistent bad light eventually forced the players off the field for the second successive day.

Brief scores (Stumps, Day 2): Bengal 143. Maharashtra 207/9 in 79 ovs (T Sanghavi 57*, S Nawale 28; M Shami 3/36, S Ahmed 3/34).