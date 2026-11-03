Sanvir Singh's double ton powers Punjab to 592 against Andhra

Sanvir Singh marked his return to first-class cricket in spectacular fashion, hammering a career-best 205 to put Punjab in command against Andhra in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B encounter at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Monday. Sanvir Singh (File image) (Sanvir Singh - Instagram)

The 30-year-old from Ludhiana, playing his first first-class match of the season, produced a marathon knock of 375 balls (22x4,1x6) as Punjab declared their first innings at 592/9 in 156 overs on Day 2 after their Nos 6, 7 and 8 reached triple figures.

Sanvir, who made his first-class debut in 2018, had managed just one century before this outing. Having last featured in the format against Saurashtra last season, the right-hander made the opportunity count, showcasing patience and temperament to build a substantial innings. A useful medium-pacer as well, Sanvir also has IPL experience, having been part of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

While Sanvir anchored the innings, Punjab's lower order provided plenty of fireworks. Emanjot Singh Chahal at No.8 underlined his growing reputation with a fluent 122 off 150 balls (7x4, 9x6), his second first-class century.

Punjab head coach Amit Uniyal has identified Emanjot as the most exciting allrounder in the state's ranks, and the youngster's performance offered another glimpse of his potential.

Wicketkeeper-batter Salil Arora was equally impressive, compiling a patient 144 off 252 deliveries (16x4, 3x6). His 272-run sixth-wicket partnership with Sanvir helped Punjab recover from 51/4. Sanvir and Emanjot then added 154 runs for the seventh wicket to ensure Punjab’s formidable total.

Andhra's Kavuri Saiteja took three wickets, while Tripurana Vijay, KS Narasimha Raju and Saurabh Kumar picked up two wickets apiece.

With Umesh Yadav, who shifted to Punjab this season, absent, Punjab handed a first-class debut to 29-year-old right-arm pacer Gursimran Singh. He shared the new ball with left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar as Andhra saw off six overs to reach 18/0 at stumps.

Pradosh Paul’s 208, Ajith Ram’s 115* put TN on top vs Chandigarh

In Chandigarh, Pradosh Ranjan Paul converted his second triple-figure score of the season into a magnificent double century, and Ajith Ram scored an unbeaten 115 as Tamil Nadu piled up 571/7 declared against Chandigarh on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D tie at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium.

Resuming on their overnight 320/4, Tamil Nadu consolidated through Paul, who went on to score 208 off 335 deliveries (14x4). He shared crucial partnerships with Baba Indrajith (51) and Ajith Ram before falling to Chiragvir Dhindsa at the total of 448. Ram then took charge, remaining unbeaten on 115 (219 b,10x4). Captain Sai Kishore provided the late flourish with 36* off 35 deliveries (3x6).

For Chandigarh, Bhagmender Lather and Chiragvir Dhindsa claimed two wickets each, and Nikhil Sharma, Rohit Dhanda and Nishunk Birla took one apiece.

Chandigarh's reply got off to a shaky start as they slipped to 48/3. Left-arm spinner Sai Kishore took two wickets and pacer Gurjapneet Singh the other. At stumps, the hosts were 49/3, trailing Tamil Nadu by 522 runs.