Rohit Sharma’s first reaction after being retained by Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025: 'This is my home'

Rohit Sharma will continue to represent the Mumbai Indians, a team he has become synonymous with over many years and many successes in the IPL. The joint-most successful franchise managed to hang on to their former captain, despite some rumours that Rohit might look to move on from his hometown team in the upcoming auction. Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians playing a shot in the 2024 IPL.(Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times )

Speaking on the matter to JioCinema, Rohit reflected on the decision to remain in Mumbai, and what it means to him as a native of the city and someone who has played some of his best cricket for the franchise.

“I have played so much cricket in Mumbai, this is the place where I started my cricket career. So this city is very, very special. Obviously, when you play for such a long time, you create so many memories with the team,” said Rohit in the interview. While he has been replaced by Hardik Pandya as captain, he will continue to open for the franchise.

While Rohit captained Mumbai to the IPL 2020 title, they haven’t had too much success in the years since. Rohit stated that he hopes to help edit their fortunes: “We haven’t had the best of the season in the last two or three years. But we are quite determined to change that.”

‘That’s what I believe in…'

Rohit was retained at INR 16.30 crore by Mumbai, behind the trio of Jasprit Bumrah (18 cr), Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav (16.35 cr each). He is part of a terrific Indian core in Mumbai, with Tilak Varma also staying at the franchise.

The IPL will be the only T20 matches Rohit will be involved in, having retired from T20 internationals following the World Cup success earlier this year. Reflecting on only being the fourth-highest earner for MI in the retention list, albeit by a relatively small amount, the Indian captain washed away any concerns about that being an issue.

“Since I have retired from the format, I think this is the perfect [retention] spot for me. The players who are representing the national team at the highest level should get the preference. That’s what I believe in and I am quite happy with it,” said Rohit. Bumrah, considered the best bowler in the format in the world, will be the highest-paid player for Mumbai ahead of the IPL auction.