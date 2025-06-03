Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Test retirements 'shocked' Kuldeep Yadav: 'You need your best players in a big series'

Kuldeep Yadav is one of those cricketers who benefitted greatly from the leadership and experience of his captains, people who could put their arms around his shoulders and set him down the right path, to make best use of his left-arm leg-spin weapons. With R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli retiring in quick succession, Kuldeep suddenly finds himself as one of the more experienced members of the Indian squad. Rohit Sharma gives Kuldeep Yadav some instructions during an India Test match vs NZ.(PTI)

As one of the few players in India’s squad for the tour of England who have visited the country before, Kuldeep reflected on what it means to see these high-profile players call it a day. Speaking to an Indian Express panel, Kuldeep explained how he was caught off-guard, as many others, by Rohit and Kohli’s decision.

“I had an inkling that Ash bhai might retire due to his body. I was shocked when Rohit bhai and Virat bhai retired. You want your senior players to stay for big series such as this,” explained the 30-year-old. “The responsibility is taken by the seniors and the youngsters feel free. That’s how I used to feel. I’d approach them in case of any doubts.”

“I had a great understanding and bond with Rohit bhai. He used to look after me like an elder brother, even off the field,” explained Kuldeep about the captain under whom he was part of the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy winning teams.

‘Sometimes he used to scold me as well…’

“When bowling, he used to tell me clearly what he expected from me and whether I was delivering it or not. If he found that I was lagging somewhere, he used to tell me to put more effort on that aspect. He would clearly tell me the role he expected from me, and sometimes he used to scold me as well — little things that always lifted me in bad times and took great care of me,” explained Kuldeep, who found a career resurgence once Sharma came in as captain.

However, as a youngster, Kuldeep broke through under the guidance of Kohli, and he spoke about his gratitude regarding how Kohli was a mentor for him when he was still developing as a cricketer and a person.

“I made my Test debut under Virat Kohli. He did not play the match (in 2017) but he handed me the cap,” said Kuldeep. “At that time, I was raw and not mature, but he handled me wonderfully, gave me the belief that I could be good in this format. He always supported me and I always enjoyed playing with him.”

Kuldeep is part of the travelling squad of England after a strong display with Delhi Capitals in the IPL, and will be at the disposal of new captain Shubman Gill should his attacking spin bowling be needed on the five-match Test tour.