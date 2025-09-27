Salman Agha given caution about ‘insecure’ Pakistan, warned he could be replaced as skipper: ‘Anyone could become...’

Although they have reached the final of Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan have been slightly off the pace when it comes to competing with India at this tournament. Although they have beaten each of the other four teams they have faced thus far, booking their spot with a very confident defence of a low total vs Bangladesh on Thursday, the challenge will be to go toe-to-toe with India in order to lift the trophy after a contentious tournament. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha during the ongoing Asia Cup.(AFP)

However, there are still questions over whether this Pakistan team is at its best, particularly with how the operations are running behind the scenes. While they have knuckled down to play some good cricket in recent months, it follows a year or two in which there has been a lot of chaos behind the scenes as a plentitude of changes in the coaching, selectors, and even captaincy have taken place, throughout the men’s team.

Irfan Pathan, who has certainly not hesitated from calling out Pakistan cricket throughout the Asia Cup, believed that it was this flux and constant chaos, and the fear that nobody had the true support of the management, that is holding Pakistan cricket back.

"Stability is never there in the Pakistan team. Anyone could become captain, anyone could become selector. Things could really change because of that. The players too get impacted. This is why the Pakistan players are insecure," explained Pathan on Sony Sports Network, in a statement that can perhaps be interpreted as a criticism of current Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and how he has not been able to inspire as much confidence with his own performances thus far.

‘Babar is better than them…’

This idea was further built when Pathan admitted that Babar Azam, even if he himself wasn’t a fan of his batting, still inspired the team a touch more due to the quality he possessed, and the ability to lead by example.

"How much freehand the new coach is giving to his players, we don't know this. Only Mike Hesson could answer this. I am myself a big critic of Babar Azam, but the boys who have been playing here in middle overs, Babar is better than them," concluded Pathan.

Pakistan will still have the chance to overcome India in the final and silence these criticisms, in what would be a big check mark for captain Salman.