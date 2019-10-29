e-paper
Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019

Sanjay Manjrekar Tweets on ‘being a parent’, becomes butt of jokes on Internet

Netizens did not waste any time as they went on to take a jibe at his commentary and they even brought up his spat with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during this year’s World Cup.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former Indian cricketer and current commentator Sanjay Manjrekar on Tuesday was mocked for his commentary after he posted a tweet on ‘being a parent’. He took to Twitter on the occasion of Bhai-Dooj, and posted a message saying he overheard his son’s conversation with his sister.

“My son on speakerphone to his sister. ‘I got a revelation the other day about how dad was wrong.’ #BeingAParent, Manjrekar tweeted.

 

Netizens did not waste any time as they went on to take a jibe at his commentary and they even brought up his spat with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during this year’s World Cup.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni future: From Kohli to Ganguly - Recollecting who said what

“He might have heard you on the Comm Box,” a Twitter user wrote.

 

“Must be about constantly demeaning @imjadeja achievement,” said another.

 

 

 

During the World Cup, Manjrekar had told media that he is not a big fan of bits and pieces players like Jadeja.

The statement did not go well with the all-rounder and Jadeja in a tweet had said he has played twice the number of matches than Manjrekar.

“Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea. @sanjaymanjrekar,” Jadeja had tweeted.

Jadeja also went on to score 77 runs in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand and this knock forced Manjrekar to comment that ‘by bits and pieces Jadeja had ripped him apart’.

“This is the Jadeja we haven’t seen before. Today he was brilliant,” Manjrekar had said in the video posted by International Cricket Council.

“I have to apologise to him (Ravindra Jadeja), he was looking for me but I wasn’t there. I was in the lounge taking my lunch, I’m sorry,” he added.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 11:34 IST

