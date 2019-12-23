e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Home / Cricket / See Virat Kohli’s attitude: Shoaib Akhtar compares Team India skipper to Imran Khan - Watch

See Virat Kohli’s attitude: Shoaib Akhtar compares Team India skipper to Imran Khan - Watch

He also spoke about how Imran Khan make Pakistan a formidable unit despite not being a tactical unit and then went on to laud Virat Kohli for ushering in a revolution in Indian cricket as far as fitness is concerned.

cricket Updated: Dec 23, 2019 16:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Imran Khan (L), Virat Kohli (R)
Imran Khan (L), Virat Kohli (R)(HT Collage)
         

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has advised Pakistan cricket team to follow Indian cricket and try to incorporate the way Virat Kohli has been leading the side. “I have seen India’s team evolve. Pakistan had a forte of playing aggressive cricket, we did not use to be timid. We used to be aggressive and be up for the fight. Let’s compare our skipper to India’s skipper,” Akhtar said on his Youtube channel.

“Both Misbah and Azhar should come up with ways to make Pakistan’s team better. The roadmap should be to get better than Virat Kohli’s side,” he further added.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli ends decade with most runs, centuries, catches, man of the match awards

He also spoke about how Imran Khan make Pakistan a formidable unit despite not being a tactical unit and then went on to laud Virat Kohli for ushering in a revolution in Indian cricket as far as fitness is concerned which has reflected in the way Team India has been playing.

 

“Virat Kohli is a fitness freak and his team completely looks up to him. If the captain is agile and sets such standards, the side will obviously follow. I believe this thing used to be there in our side when Imran Khan was the captain. He came to the ground, did not listen to anyone, used to run ten laps around, take 20-25 sprints. He then bowled in the nets for three hours. It was compulsory for the rest of the players to come and do the same,” Akhtar said.

“Imran Khan was not a tactical captain, but he knew how to gather match-winners. Now India is doing the same, see Kohli’s attitude, he plays with a lot of intensity, the players follow the captain. India has strict rules to ensure players’ conduct both on and off the field,” he added.

ALSO READ: ‘Not just one-odd Test match’: Virat Kohli outlines India’s ambition

Pakistan won the Test series against Sri Lanka by 263 runs. Akhtar now wants the players to work on their fitness and also inculcate a sense of brotherhood.

“Pakistan needs to be fearless. In this team, you have to inculcate brotherhood, players need to look after their fitness. Pakistan is currently playing well against Sri Lanka. We need to replicate these performances,” Akhtar said.

“We need to play good and fearless cricket. Our players need to be aware of the situation of the game. Pakistan needs to promote talent, especially in batting. You should not worry about the age of a player,” the pacer said.

tags
top news
LIVE | JMM-Cong poised for win in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren says thank you
LIVE | JMM-Cong poised for win in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren says thank you
‘My defeat, not of BJP’: Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Jharkhand leads
‘My defeat, not of BJP’: Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Jharkhand leads
Hemant Soren: Jharkhand CM-in-waiting who loves playing video games
Hemant Soren: Jharkhand CM-in-waiting who loves playing video games
Stop advertisements against NRC implementation, court tells Bengal govt
Stop advertisements against NRC implementation, court tells Bengal govt
Team India selection: Bumrah returns, Rohit rested for Sri Lanka series
Team India selection: Bumrah returns, Rohit rested for Sri Lanka series
‘First class not your right’: Pragya Thakur slammed for delaying flight
‘First class not your right’: Pragya Thakur slammed for delaying flight
Three or free: Mercedes launches time-bound car service facility
Three or free: Mercedes launches time-bound car service facility
Ashok Gehlot says no CAA-NRC in Rajasthan as PM Modi mocks dissenting CMs
Ashok Gehlot says no CAA-NRC in Rajasthan as PM Modi mocks dissenting CMs
trending topics
Jharkhand Election 2019 Results LiveCTET Answer key 2019Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 ResultsJharkhand Assembly election ResultRaghubar DasHemant SorenTanhaji The Unsung WarriorChristmas Bizarre Hair TrendDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news