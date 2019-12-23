See Virat Kohli’s attitude: Shoaib Akhtar compares Team India skipper to Imran Khan - Watch

cricket

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has advised Pakistan cricket team to follow Indian cricket and try to incorporate the way Virat Kohli has been leading the side. “I have seen India’s team evolve. Pakistan had a forte of playing aggressive cricket, we did not use to be timid. We used to be aggressive and be up for the fight. Let’s compare our skipper to India’s skipper,” Akhtar said on his Youtube channel.

“Both Misbah and Azhar should come up with ways to make Pakistan’s team better. The roadmap should be to get better than Virat Kohli’s side,” he further added.

He also spoke about how Imran Khan make Pakistan a formidable unit despite not being a tactical unit and then went on to laud Virat Kohli for ushering in a revolution in Indian cricket as far as fitness is concerned which has reflected in the way Team India has been playing.

“Virat Kohli is a fitness freak and his team completely looks up to him. If the captain is agile and sets such standards, the side will obviously follow. I believe this thing used to be there in our side when Imran Khan was the captain. He came to the ground, did not listen to anyone, used to run ten laps around, take 20-25 sprints. He then bowled in the nets for three hours. It was compulsory for the rest of the players to come and do the same,” Akhtar said.

“Imran Khan was not a tactical captain, but he knew how to gather match-winners. Now India is doing the same, see Kohli’s attitude, he plays with a lot of intensity, the players follow the captain. India has strict rules to ensure players’ conduct both on and off the field,” he added.

Pakistan won the Test series against Sri Lanka by 263 runs. Akhtar now wants the players to work on their fitness and also inculcate a sense of brotherhood.

“Pakistan needs to be fearless. In this team, you have to inculcate brotherhood, players need to look after their fitness. Pakistan is currently playing well against Sri Lanka. We need to replicate these performances,” Akhtar said.

“We need to play good and fearless cricket. Our players need to be aware of the situation of the game. Pakistan needs to promote talent, especially in batting. You should not worry about the age of a player,” the pacer said.