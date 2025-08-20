Senior Pakistan players 'shocked, felt disrespected' after PCB’s move; considered 'rejecting central' contracts: Report

Senior players of the Pakistan Cricket team were reportedly left stunned after learning that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) removed Category A from the central contract, effective July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were the only two players in Category A last season. The PCB made the announcement on Tuesday, as 30 male cricketers were handed the contract. Babar Azam (L) and Mohammad Rizwan were both not picked for the Asia Cup(AFP)

Compared to the previous year's contract list of 27 players, PCB expanded the pool to 30, which included 12 new additions. These players were divided equally into Categories B, C, and D. Notably, no player has been selected for Category A in this cycle.

According to a report in Cricket Pakistan, senior players, none of whom were named, "were not only shocked but also displeased, feeling disrespected." It added that these players even vented their frustration with each other in private chats, and a few even considered rejecting the central contract. For the unversed, a player can still represent the country without a central contract.

Babar and Rizwan, who were the only players in Category A last season, were demoted to Category B.

The players were reportedly made aware of the decision on Monday when an official from the board contacted them. Although the selectors were not present, they did not explain their decision after the official announcement.

The report further hinted that there was an impression that "few players got contracts or promotions under the influence of Aaqib Javed and coach Mike Hesson." In fact, questions were raised on the addition of Faheem Ashraf to the list, who only played nine T20Is this year, scoring 97 runs and taking six wickets.

However, PCB sources denied the claim of favouritism and stressed "100% merit was followed, and as players' performances improve, their contract categories will also improve accordingly."