Smriti Mandhana's first appearance since wedding postponement: Fans notice no engagement ring, ‘pain-stricken’ voice

Indian women's team vice-captain star Smriti Mandhana broke her public appearance absence by returning to Instagram for the first time since her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal was unexpectedly postponed on November 23. The ceremony was halted after Mandhana’s father, Srinivas, fell seriously ill and had to be hospitalised in Sangli on the morning of the wedding. A day later, Palash too was admitted to a hospital. Both have since been discharged, though neither family has announced a new date for the rescheduled wedding. Smriti Mandhana's first social media post since her wedding was postponed

Mandhana’s latest post, uploaded on Friday, was part of a paid partnership with a popular toothpaste brand. While the promotional video appeared routine, in which Smriti discussed her feelings about lifting India's maiden World Cup trophy in women's cricket, it quickly set social media abuzz when viewers noticed she was not wearing her engagement ring.

The observation sparked widespread debate, with many fans questioning whether the video was filmed before her engagement, while others speculated on the meaning of its absence. Several social media users argued that the ad was likely shot earlier and merely released now, urging calm amid the rising conjecture.

The chatter intensified as users pointed out that Mandhana has removed all wedding-related posts from her social media accounts.

A large section of fans also noticed the change in Mandhana's voice and wished her well.

Though this triggered further speculation, members of both families have repeatedly clarified that the postponement was solely due to medical emergencies and not linked to any other issues. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Palash’s mother, Amita, expressed that the situation has been emotionally difficult for both families but remains optimistic that the wedding will take place soon.

Meanwhile, Palak Muchhal, speaking to Filmfare, acknowledged the emotional turmoil surrounding the postponement and the heavy scrutiny the families have faced, noting that both sides are trying to focus on positivity as they navigate the unexpected setback.