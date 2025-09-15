Sourav Ganguly refuses to stir the pot in no-handshake saga in India-Pakistan clash: 'I was watching Manchester derby'

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly did not delve much as he refrained from making a long and elaborate statement on the no-handshake controversy in the India versus Pakistan match in the 2025 Asia Cup. The Group A encounter between the two rivals saw Suryakumar Yadav's side emerge triumphant after the team chased down 128 with seven wickets in hand and 25 balls to spare. After hitting the winning runs, Suryakumar, along with Shivam Dube, raced to their dressing room, snubbing the customary post-match handshakes with the opposition. Sourav Ganguly has his say on the no-handshake row in the India versus Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup(PTI)

This act caused ripples within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The cricket body across the border filed two complaints - first with the match referee, Andy Pycroft, against the behaviour of the Indian cricket team. Then the PCB lodged an issue with the ICC, asking the apex body to remove Pycroft from the remaining matches of the Asia Cup.

The PCB alleged that Pycroft acted in favour of just one team and issued a directive to Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan's captain, asking him not to shake hands with Suryakumar Yadav at the toss.

Ganguly, who is all set for a second stint as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) sidestepped the question during an event on Monday, saying the question needs to be asked to the Indian captain.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav’s men plan Sept 28 boycott of Mohsin Naqvi as India double down on handshake stance

"You need to ask the captain what he did and why he did it. I am too far. I am launching my ethnic brand. I really don't have an answer to that," Ganguly said at an event in Kolkata.

It must be stated that the PCB have also threatened to pull out of their next match against the UAE if their demands are not met and Pycroft is not removed from the panel for the remainder of the eight-team tournament.

‘No competition between India and Pakistan’

The contest between India and Pakistan was lopsided from the first ball. Kuldeep Yadav returned with three wickets, and India restricted Pakistan to 127/9 in 20 overs. Suryakumar then played a captain's knock of 47 to take his team over the line.

While speaking at the event, Ganguly said that he switched to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City after the first 15 overs of the match between India and Pakistan, saying there is “no competition” between the arch-rivals now.

"Pakistan is no match. I say that with respect, just because I see what the team is, it’s the lack of quality on the side. The Indian team played this game without Virat and Rohit, who were stalwarts for such a long time,” Ganguly said.

“India are too far ahead in cricket. From Pakistan and any of these Asia Cup teams. There’ll be one or two days when they’ll get beaten, but the majority of the days, they’ll be the best team. And I was not surprised by what I saw. I actually stopped watching after the first 15 overs, and I was watching Manchester City play Manchester United last night. Because there is no competition any more in India vs Pakistan,” he added.

Ganguly said that Pakistan used to have some serious match-winners, such as Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Saeed Anwar, but that era has long gone, and the current crop is nowhere as good as the previous cricketers.

“We think about Pakistan as the Wasim Akrams, the Waqar Younises, the Saeed Anwars and Javed Miandads. Pakistan of this modern age and Pakistan of that era are chalk and cheese, so it’s not a competition any more. I’d rather watch India play Australia and India play South Africa as well as England, Sri Lanka and even Afghanistan," said Ganguly.

"I don’t think India-Pakistan is a contest anymore. We keep hyping it, and in the last 5 years, every hype has been shattered. It’s just been one-way traffic,” Ganguly said.