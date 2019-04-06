SRH Predicted 11 Team: Today IPL Match Mumbai Indians Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 2019

Sunrisers Hyderabad have quietly gone about their business, they have fielded a well-rounded side, they seem to have all the bases covered, keep getting explosive starts, have all-rounders in the middle order to arrest any slide, and then posses the best bowling attack of the competition.

Kane Williamson is not yet fit and the side does not even need him, such has been the way they have played in the competition. Mohammed Nabi, who has been his replacement, has been brilliant with the ball and calm with the bat.

There could be few concerns with the form of Yusuf Pathan and young Abhishek Sharma could get a go, but well, will they change a winning combination when things are working out fine?

“Really pleased with the start, we have three games in quick succession and we need to keep playing the brand of cricket that we’ve been playing,” wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow said before the match.

They now need their skipper, Bhuvneshwar Kumar to hit his straps as soon as possible - he went wicketless in the first three matches (0/37, 0/55, 0/25). If he finds form, SRH could be unstoppable in this competition.

This is how Sunrisers could line up in the match against Mumbai Indians:

Predicted XI: Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

