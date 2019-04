SRH vs CSK: MS Dhoni rested by Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2019 encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad - Here’s why

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

MS Dhoni has been rested for the match as a precautionary measure after suffering back spasm, handing over CSK’s captaincy to Suresh Raina. Sam Billings will keep wickets in the absence of Dhoni, while Karn Sharma came in the place of Mitchell Santner.

This was just the fourth occasion that MS Dhoni missed a match in the Indian Premier League.

CSK v DD (Delhi) 19 Mar 2010 (CSK won by 5 wkts)

CSK v KXIP (Chennai) 21 Mar 2010 (CSK lost by Super over)

CSK v RCB (Bangalore) 23 Mar 2010 (CSK won by 36 runs)

CSK v SRH (Hyderabad) 17 Apr 2019

Yusuf Pathan and Shahbaaz Nadeem returned for SRH.

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaaz Nadeem

Chennai Super Kings XI: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina (Capt), Ambati Rayudu, Sam Billings, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 20:03 IST