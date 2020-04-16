‘They can’t do anything’ - Saeed Ajmal makes shocking claims over why ICC banned him

cricket

Updated: Apr 16, 2020

Former Pakistan off-spinner on Thursday opened up on his bowling ban by the ICC after he was reported for the second time over a suspecting bowling action in 2014. He was first reported in 2009 but after bringing changes to his action, the cricket board cleared him to bowl again. But the change in action meant that Ajmal could not use ‘doosra’ freely, which led to him suffering a dip in form.

He was later again reported in 2014 after a Test match against Sri Lanka, and in 2015, the ICC banned him from bowling. Two years later, Ajmal announced his retirement from all formats of cricket.

Speaking in a Youtube video, the 42-year-old said that the board will show him leniency due to a medical condition that he suffered in his arm after an accident. The former Pakistan bowler added that the ICC banned him because they did not care much about a Pakistani bowler.

“The test in 2009 and 2014 was same but the only difference was they had removed the medical conditions which they considered in 2009. When Muralitharan left cricket then ICC thought there is this guy Saeed Ajmal and he is from Pakistan and they can’t do anything against our decision,” he said.

Ajmal played 35 Tests in his career in which he picked up 178 wickets. He also played 113 ODIs in which he picked up 184 wickets.