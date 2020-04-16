e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘They can’t do anything’ - Saeed Ajmal makes shocking claims over why ICC banned him

‘They can’t do anything’ - Saeed Ajmal makes shocking claims over why ICC banned him

He was later again reported in 2014 after a Test match against Sri Lanka, and in 2015, the ICC banned him from bowling. Two years later, Ajmal announced his retirement from all formats of cricket.

cricket Updated: Apr 16, 2020 15:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Saeed Ajmal.
File image of Saeed Ajmal.(File)
         

Former Pakistan off-spinner on Thursday opened up on his bowling ban by the ICC after he was reported for the second time over a suspecting bowling action in 2014. He was first reported in 2009 but after bringing changes to his action, the cricket board cleared him to bowl again. But the change in action meant that Ajmal could not use ‘doosra’ freely, which led to him suffering a dip in form.

He was later again reported in 2014 after a Test match against Sri Lanka, and in 2015, the ICC banned him from bowling. Two years later, Ajmal announced his retirement from all formats of cricket.

Also read: ‘He will get out’: Shoaib Akhtar reveals how he would dismiss Virat Kohli

Speaking in a Youtube video, the 42-year-old said that the board will show him leniency due to a medical condition that he suffered in his arm after an accident. The former Pakistan bowler added that the ICC banned him because they did not care much about a Pakistani bowler.

“The test in 2009 and 2014 was same but the only difference was they had removed the medical conditions which they considered in 2009. When Muralitharan left cricket then ICC thought there is this guy Saeed Ajmal and he is from Pakistan and they can’t do anything against our decision,” he said.

Also read: Rohit Sharma becomes Dubai-based coaching academy’s brand ambassador

Ajmal played 35 Tests in his career in which he picked up 178 wickets. He also played 113 ODIs in which he picked up 184 wickets.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Lockdown no solution to beat coronavirus’: Rahul Gandhi messages Centre
‘Lockdown no solution to beat coronavirus’: Rahul Gandhi messages Centre
India dials up medical diplomacy, sends 85 mn HCQ tablets to 108 countries
India dials up medical diplomacy, sends 85 mn HCQ tablets to 108 countries
LIVE: Fatal to declare early victory over Covid-19, says Rahul Gandhi
LIVE: Fatal to declare early victory over Covid-19, says Rahul Gandhi
India may see first contraction in 40 years on lockdown extension
India may see first contraction in 40 years on lockdown extension
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Apple iPhone SE 2020’s RAM and battery specs revealed
Apple iPhone SE 2020’s RAM and battery specs revealed
Hyundai donates Covid-19 test kits from Korea to ICMR, may help 25,000 people
Hyundai donates Covid-19 test kits from Korea to ICMR, may help 25,000 people
Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi shares video
Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi shares video
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news