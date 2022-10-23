Home / Cricket / Twitter on fire after Raina's 'Arshdeep will dismiss Babar' prediction comes true during India vs Pakistan World Cup tie

Twitter on fire after Raina's 'Arshdeep will dismiss Babar' prediction comes true during India vs Pakistan World Cup tie

cricket
Published on Oct 23, 2022 02:15 PM IST

Moments after the dismissal of Babar Azam, former India cricketer Suresh Raina was trending along with Arshdeep on social media.

Suresh Raina; Arhsdeep Singh reacts after dismissing Babar Azam
Suresh Raina; Arhsdeep Singh reacts after dismissing Babar Azam
ByHT Sports Desk

Playing in his debut T20 World Cup match, in a high-octane game against Pakistan, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, Arshdeep Singh showed no signs of nerves and rather scripted a dream start for himself and perfect one for Team India as he dismissed both the Pakistan openers inside the powerplay. However, moments after the dismissal of Babar Azam, former India cricketer Suresh Raina was trending along with Arshdeep on social media. (India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup 2022)

After a perfect first over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who conceded just a single of a wide ball, Arshdeep struck in his very first ball in the next over with a beautiful inswinger. It was a length ball on middle as Babar looked to work itr across the line, but was beaten by the pace as the ball hits plumb on his pads in line with the leg stump.

Babar opted for a review, but there was no escape for the Pakistan captain as the ball was pitching in line, impact was in line and crashed onto the leg stumps.

Moments after the dismissal of Babar for golden duck, Twitter erupted with posts on Raina. But why?

ALSO READ: Watch: Rohit Sharma's unique team announcement during India vs Pakistan toss evokes chuckle from Shastri, Babar follows

Two days before the match, Raina, in an interview with Quint, had predicted that Arshdeep would dismiss Babar in the MCG game. He had said, “He is good skipper and a really good cricketer. He has done really well for his team. But hopefully, when he comes to play against us, Arshdeep Singh will get him out.”

Here is how Twitter reacted…

In his next over, he dismiss Mohammad Rizwan for 4 off 12 with a short and quick delivery. Rizwan hurriedly pulled it straight to Bhuvneshwar at fine leg. Arshdeep ended powerplay with 2 for 10.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
babar azam india vs pakistan t20 world cup arshdeep singh suresh raina + 3 more
babar azam india vs pakistan t20 world cup arshdeep singh suresh raina + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out