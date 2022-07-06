'Umran Malik is very much in our plans': Rohit Sharma gushes about fiery young India fast bowler

Umran Malik is in India's plans going into the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held later this year and the team management wants to see if the 22-year-old fast bowler can adapt to the role that they expect from him, captain Rohit Sharma has said. Umran's express pace turned heads during the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) leading to him getting selected for the Indian team that played the subsequent five-match T20I series at home.

While he remained on the bench throughout the series, he finally made his debut when he played in both of the T20Is that India played in Ireland last month. He picked his first international wicket in the second match.

ALSO READ | Shikhar Dhawan to captain India in West Indies ODIs as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah rested

“He is very much in our plans, it is just trying to give him that understanding as to what the team requires from him as well. Yes, there will be times where we want to try out a few guys and Umran is definitely one of those guys, keeping one eye on the World Cup, we want to see what he has to offer for us,” Rohit told reporters ahead of the first T20I against England in Southampton.

Umran is part of the squad for the three-match series against England but not for the subsequent ODI series in the country. "He is definitely an exciting prospect, there is no doubt about it. We all saw during the IPL, he can bowl fast.

"It is about giving him that role, whether we want to give him the new ball or we want to use him at the backend, when you play for franchises, the role is different as compared to when you play for the national team. It is just about understanding how you can fit in those individuals and give them clarity," said Rohit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON