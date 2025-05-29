'Unbelievable. This is committing suicide': Furious Gavaskar explodes on-air as PBKS self-destruct in Qualifier 1 vs RCB

Punjab Kings’ all-out aggression in Qualifier 1 backfired as Royal Challengers Bengaluru bulldozed their way through the hosts’ batting lineup, bundling them for just 101 in 14.1 overs in Mullanpur. In what was their first playoff appearance since 2014, Punjab endured a nightmarish collapse, unable to adjust to the demands of the surface, where hitting through the line was fraught with risk. Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh is clean bowled by Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Suyash Sharma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 first Qualifier (AFP)

The decision to attack from ball one, despite early setbacks, bit PBKS back, and Sunil Gavaskar wasn't too happy with the way their batters gifted their wickets to the RCB bowlers.

“This is unbelievable. This is committing suicide, isn't it?” Sunil Gavaskar said on air after Marcus Stoinis, one of their last recognised batters, perished to a misjudged slog sweep against Suyash Sharma.

The shot summed up Punjab’s chaotic innings. With the team already in shambles, Stoinis attempted to counterattack but failed to connect with the leg-spinner’s googly, further deepening the crisis.

Earlier, the tone for the collapse was set when Priyansh Arya, one of Punjab’s finds of the season, fell in the second over while trying to drive Yash Dayal on the up. His partner Prabhsimran Singh followed suit after a brief burst, undone by a clever length change from Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The pressure mounted when Shreyas Iyer, Punjab’s batting mainstay, threw his wicket away with a wild heave off Josh Hazlewood, who then dismissed Josh Inglis with a sharp, rising delivery.

Hazlewood, Suyash run through PBKS

RCB’s bowling unit was ruthless. Hazlewood (3/21) and Bhuvneshwar (1/17) exploited the surface in the Powerplay, while Dayal’s early incision added to the wreckage. Once Suyash Sharma (3/17) entered the attack, Punjab’s tail had no answers.

He outfoxed Stoinis, Shashank Singh, and Musheer Khan, who was making his IPL debut as an Impact Player amid the chaos, with a mix of sharp-turning googlies and a deceptive trajectory.

PBKS' innings was folded with over 41 balls still remaining, which reflected at the recklessness with which the side played throughout. Even Ricky Ponting, the side's head coach, wasn't too happy with the batters' approach as he was seen having an intense conversation with Shreyas Iyer after the captain's dismissal in the game.